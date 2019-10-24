HUNTINGTON — The Kenova Pumpkin House may be the best place to see pumpkins, but if you want to eat some pumpkin-flavored sweets, you may want to head over to Paula Vega Cakes.
For the fall season, the local bakery has rolled out a variety of treats, including pumpkin pie, pumpkin caramel cheesecake and a pumpkin caramel latte flavored cheesecake. You can also enjoy a hot pumpkin spice latte to go with your snacks.
“Our motto is ‘Where Sweetness Reigns,’ because I used to be in pageants. I was a former Miss West Virginia back in the day,” Paula Vega said. “Then I was a registered nurse who would bake and bring a lot of cake in for the midnight shift. People started ordering from me because I made a really delicious homemade cake.”
Vega said the business started nine years ago when she was invited to run a dessert counter at the 3rd and 9th Street Deli (which is now Le Bistro). A year later, the business moved to its current location.
“We started off the Halloween season with the pumpkin fudge and pumpkin rolls. We offer eight to 10 different flavors of cupcakes each day, so we have two variations of pumpkin flavor: Pumpkin Chai Latte and Caramel Pumpkin Latte,” Vega said. “People are ready for that as soon as September hits. Even though it was like 90 degrees at the end of September, there was a demand for that. The week of trick-or-treating is also the week that schools and offices will have their parties. We will have gummy fingers and eyeballs on top of our cupcakes. We will have a special ‘bloody red velvet’ cupcake. We also have chocolate and vanilla cupcakes topped with candy corn and Halloween sprinkles.”
A daily assortment of cakes, pies and cheesecakes is for sale. Every day, there is at least one cake and one cheesecake available by the slice. Customers can also order custom-made cakes starting at $25 for a 6-inch round cake, and sheet cakes starting at $40. Custom cheesecakes start at $25. Customers looking to order custom cakes should call at least 48 hours in advance. A custom batch of cupcakes requires notice of 24 hours.
“We also have pumpkin melts. They’re a really good cookie with butter, pumpkin and brown sugar, which is a delicious combination,” Vega said. “We have French macarons. I have a pastry chef who went to school in New York and formerly worked for Martha Stewart. He now makes the macarons for us. Our oatmeal creme pie is a big seller. It’s like a Little Debbie snack cake but 10 times better because they’re homemade. We have caramel brownies that I have been making since I was 10.”
Vega said the store also sells a lot of of quiche, which are available as minis, by the slice or whole.
Paula Vega Cakes is located at 308 9th St., Huntington, across from the Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe. It is open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They are closed on Sundays. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. No checks are taken at this time. For carry-out order or catering information, call 304-972-2253. You can follow them online at http://www.paulavegacakes.com and https://www.facebook.com/paula.v.cakes/.