HUNTINGTON — A new factory has opened in Huntington, and things are looking just peachy.
Located across the street from the Midway Drive-In, the Peach Cobbler Factory is a new dessert shop serving peach cobbler — obviously — as well as cherry, sweet potato pecan, honey apple and an assortment of other cobbler varieties. There’s also banana pudding and cinnamon rolls.
The dessert shop opened June 1.
“The Peach Cobbler is a franchise based out of Carolina Beach, which was first established in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2013. There are currently 15 locations in operation and with another 150 developing as we speak,” said Arvin Thompson, owner of the Peach Cobbler Factory in Huntington. “A gentleman by the name of Greg George is the CEO of the Peach Cobbler Factory. He sells franchises all over the country, and he’s pitched me a number of different businesses over the years. When I saw the Peach Cobbler Factory, the idea was so enticing I thought I’d take a look. I went to Louisville, visited one of their flagship stores and knew I was going to open a franchise.”
Thompson said he has owned the building for about 15 years.
“There was a barbecue business in here, which outgrew the space and moved to Ceredo. Then I opened up the Eastern Kentucky Hemp Company and decided we could do more with the building. So we moved the Hemp Company to the other side of the building and opened the Peach Cobbler Factory,” he said. “It was a lot of cosmetic work that had to be done before we opened. We also had to do a lot of electrical work, but thankfully we didn’t have to do a lot of construction.”
Cobblers are scooped up and served with ice cream.
“We cook every day, sometimes all day long,” Thompson said. “You get an 8-ounce cup, and we heave it over the top. We have a variety of puddings. We start with a banana-vanilla base for our cookies, which we use to make our ‘OG’ banana pudding. We also have a red velvet pudding with chunks of red velvet cake,” Thompson said. “We also have chocolate milk, sweet peach iced tea and iced coffee. Our sweet peach tea and iced coffee are among our best-selling products. I gave a bottle of our sweet peach tea as a sample to a couple from Charleston, and they ended up buying 10 bottles to go.”
Customers can choose their cobbler for $8 in flavors including peach, blackberry, sweet potato pecan and caramel apple. All cobblers are served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Pudding is $8 and comes in classic banana pudding, Oreo, Nutella, strawberry and red velvet. Customers can also enjoy cinnamon rolls ($7) topped with Nutella or classic vanilla icing. Wash down your meal with a bottle of milk ($2), iced coffee ($3) or sweet peach tea ($3).
“We ran into an issue with our supplier on strawberries. Apparently there was a recall. We are going to offer strawberry and strawberry peach cobbler as soon as we get that sorted out. We are looking at doing a pumpkin cobbler for the fall. I’ve been told we have some seasonal flavors of cobbler and pudding coming down the pipeline,” Thompson said.
The Peach Cobbler Factory is at 585 W. 5th St. in Huntington. It’s open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Cash, ApplePay and all major credit cards are accepted. For carryout orders, call 681-888-5817. For specials, follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/peachcobblerfactoryhuntington/. For company information, visit www.peachcobblerfactory.com.