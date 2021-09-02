HUNTINGTON — Whether you’re looking for a taste of the exotic or just a quick lunch, you may want to take a look at Pho U & Mi. Located within walking distance of Marshall University, this small Vietnamese restaurant offers a wide variety of authentic Vietnamese dishes including Banh Mi (sandwiches) Pho (Soup) and Mon Co’m (rice). The restaurant opened its doors in 2018.
“We have a lot of people who, when they travel through town, they stop in. I have people from Michigan who stop in whenever they’re in town. I have people who come in here once a month or so. They drive in for an hour and a half because you can’t get food like this around here,” said Dylan Vogel, manager of Pho U & Mi. “We have a lot of appetizers you can find at other Asian restaurants, but we also have fried calamari that a lot of people tend to enjoy. We also have spring rolls, which are like a rice wrap with pork belly, rice noodles and cabbage served with a peanut sauce that is sweet and savory. We have Vermicelli dishes, which are kind of like egg roll bowls. It’s like a warm pasta salad with rice, noodles, egg rolls, some lettuce, cucumbers, pickled carrots, daikons, fish sauce and your choice of protein.”
A traditional standby of Vietnamese cuisine is the Bahn Mi sandwich. Pho U & Mi offers a selection served on homemade bread. These include Red Pork & Vietnamese Ham ($5.50), Pork Meatball ($5.50), Grilled Pork ($6.50), Chicken ($5.50), Beef Lemongrass ($6.75) and Veggies ($6). The sandwiches are topped with lettuce, pickled lettuce, pickled cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, mayonnaise and pate.
“Our Pho’s are pretty standard. They’re typically served with a bone broth and your choice of protein. We also have a vegetarian pho dish. We have a decent variety of vegetarian options. We also have our House Specials. The Beef Stew Noodles and the Spicy Noodle Soup are two of the more popular Vietnamese dishes,” Vogel said. “You can usually get an appetizer and one of the sandwiches for just under $10.”
Traditional Pho Noodle soups include Rare Eye Round Steak ($10.50 small, $12 large), Chicken Pho Noodle Soup ($10.50, $12), Beef Meatball ($10.50, $12) and Shrimp Pho Noodle Soup ($11.50-$13.50). You can also enjoy rice dishes like Wok Ban Beef ($12.50) and Fried Chicken In House Sauce ($11). You can wash down your meal with Vietnamese Iced Coffee ($3.75), a Fruit Smoothie ($4.25) or Milk Tea ($3.25).
Pho U & Mi is located at 1451 3rd Ave., in Huntington. It is open from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. seven days a week. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. Online delivery is available through DoorDash. For weekly specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/PhoUMiWV/, and for more information visit https://phouandmihuntington.com/. For carryout orders, call 681-888-5338.