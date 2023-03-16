The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Many Americans of Irish descent are looking to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, and the Port City Pub in downtown Portsmouth, Ohio, is looking to commemorate the holiday in a big way.

The pub will have live music on Friday, March 17, starting at 5 p.m. with Rose Mountain Ramblers, Ian Jones and the Tipperary Three. The fun will continue on Saturday, March 18, as the city will play host to the annual 7 Nations Celtic Club of Southern Ohio Saint Patrick’s Day Parade at 11 a.m. The pub will open for a special breakfast at 9 a.m. and will have a post-parade after party that will have live music and dance for the rest of the day. Guests for the event will include Shamrock Club Pipes and Drums, Cirque d’Art Celtic Dancers, and Amhrain.

