Along with Irish and American food, Port City Pub in Portsmouth, Ohio, also has a full bar with a selection of domestic and import beers including Guinness, Fat Tire and Stella Artois, plus an assortment of Irish and Kentucky whiskeys.
Along with Irish and American food, Port City Pub in Portsmouth, Ohio, also has a full bar with a selection of domestic and import beers including Guinness, Fat Tire and Stella Artois, plus an assortment of Irish and Kentucky whiskeys.
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Many Americans of Irish descent are looking to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, and the Port City Pub in downtown Portsmouth, Ohio, is looking to commemorate the holiday in a big way.
The pub will have live music on Friday, March 17, starting at 5 p.m. with Rose Mountain Ramblers, Ian Jones and the Tipperary Three. The fun will continue on Saturday, March 18, as the city will play host to the annual 7 Nations Celtic Club of Southern Ohio Saint Patrick’s Day Parade at 11 a.m. The pub will open for a special breakfast at 9 a.m. and will have a post-parade after party that will have live music and dance for the rest of the day. Guests for the event will include Shamrock Club Pipes and Drums, Cirque d’Art Celtic Dancers, and Amhrain.
The Port City Pub was established in 2005 and is currently owned by Aaron and Nancy Prose.
“There were several groups involved in founding this pub. The original owners went to Ireland and visited the local pubs as they made their plans. One of the original founders, Damon Graf, owned Graf Brothers flooring in South Shore, Kentucky. They made a lot of the tables and wooden fixtures out of recycled wood they had used in flooring material,” said Cory Maillet, the general manager of the Port City Pub. “At the time they were building this they were tearing down the old Portsmouth schools. A lot of the doors and windows were recycled from those historic buildings.”
The pub started small; Maillet said that when he came on board, the first thing he did was expand its food offerings.
“One thing I am proud of is that, once I took over, we expanded our menu. When the place first opened it was a coffee shop up front and a bar out back with a very small food menu. Throughout the years, we have expanded the menu and developed a reputation as a restaurant,” he said. “Because we are located in Southern Ohio, we have a mix of American and Irish favorites to appeal to everyone. We like to have Irish specials. Unfortunately during the COVID-19 Pandemic, we had supply-chain issues. Some ingredients we just now began to start offering again. For instance, for our Bangers & Mash, we use imported sausage from Ireland. Right now I can’t have it on the menu all the time, but we will have it as a special for St. Patrick’s Day.”
Authenticity isn’t the only goal for Port City Pub’s food.
“We use real, high-quality food products. We slice all the meat for our sandwiches in house,” Maillet said. “Among my favorite dishes on our menu is anything that has our pot roast in it. We make our Shepherd’s Pie with pot roast as opposed to lamb, partially to help keep the costs down but also because our pot roast is delicious. Our fish and chips are a great seller. We actually prepare them in an industrial air fryer, which makes them nice, crispy and hot, but you don’t have to deal with all the hot grease. Our new chef, James Reed, will also be making a big batch of corned beef and cabbage for St. Patrick’s Day Weekend.”
Among the Port City Pub’s signature dishes are Fish & Chips (small $7.99, large $10.99), Shepherd’s Pie ($12.10) and Grilled Salmon Salad ($15.25). There’s also burgers like the Port City Burger ($12.75) topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing. Among the sandwiches is the “Galway Gobbler” ($7.50 half, $9 whole) which has sliced turkey breast, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and a whiskey sauce. The pub has a full selection of domestic and import beers including Guinness, Fat Tire and Stella Artois. There’s also an assortment of Irish and Kentucky whiskeys.
Port City Pub is located at 424 Chillicothe St. in Portsmouth, Ohio. It is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays; and 4-11 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carryout order, call 740-355-9015. For a full menu, visit online at https://www.portcitypub.com/. For specials and musical events, follow the pub on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/portcitycafeandpub/.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.