In the Prohibition era, speakeasies were dangerous places. In Portsmouth, Ohio, there's a a speakeasy where you don't have to worry about drinking bathtub gin, encountering gangsters or being arrested by G-Men. At Patties & Pints, diners get to view a Model T wagon that the owners claim was used to run hooch back in the day. There are also murals honoring the end of Prohibition.
"The restaurant itself has been opened a little over two years ago. This building has been around since 1891," said Andrew McManus, operations manager at Patties & Pints. "It was originally home to Portsmouth's National Bank on the first floor with an Elks lodge on the fourth. It's changed venues throughout time."
Owners Tim Wolfe and Brian Listerman acquired the building, McManus said.
"They had student housing for Shawnee State University and a construction company upstairs with nothing really on the first floor. So the decision was to put in a restaurant."
The name Patties & Pints was chosen because "everyone likes burgers and beer," he said. "It's simple. The Prohibition theme goes along with that. We now have 50 beers on tap, the second largest selection in Ohio," he said.
The beer selection ranges from Portsmouth's local brews from 7Pour0 and Portsmouth Brewing Company to imports like Murphy's Irish Stout.
There's also a variety of burgers to choose from served with a choice of sides such as fries, tater tots, sweet potato tots, onion rings or a side salad. Burgers include The Al Capone topped with cajun seasoning, blue cheese, bacon and cajun mayo ($12). There's also The Big Cheese ($12) topped with pepperjack, Swiss and beer cheeses. In addition to beer there's also cocktails.
The menu also includes Po' Boy-style sandwiches such as the Lucky Luciano ($10) which features a three-meat blend and a house-made banana pepper salsa. There's also a fried fish sandwich called The Luca Brasi ($10) and a shrimp sandwich called The Kingfish ($10). On weekends they have a breakfast menu that includes biscuits & gravy ($6), a pancake breakfast ($6) and a breakfast sandwich ($5).
"Our most out-there burger is the 'PB3,' which has peanut butter and bacon jam. It's not something you would normally think of, but once you try it is fantastic," McManus said. "What's good about our food is that it's comfort food. What puts it apart is the atmosphere and the people. We've competed in several food competitions in the area. At Wing Wars in the Ashland Civic Center, we won an award for best dry rub that our chef Phil Robertson made. We also got second place at the Portsmouth Chili Cookoff."
Patties & Pints is located at 546 2nd St., in Portsmouth, Ohio. It is open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. until midnight Friday through Sunday. Breakfast hours are from 7 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Friday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday. They are closed on Mondays. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carryout order or more information call, 740-529-1769. For specials and coming events visit https://www.facebook.com/PattiesPints.
