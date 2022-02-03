HUNTINGTON — Founded by Thom Knepp in Kent, Ohio, in 2005, Pulp Juice & Smoothie Bar is a chain that serves up freshly made juices, lemonades and smoothies as well as some lunch options.
Today, the chain has 48 locations, mostly located in Ohio but there are also locations in Pennsylvania and South Carolina. The new location located next to Robert’s Running & Walking on U.S. 60 is West Virginia’s first Pulp location. The new smoothie shop opened its doors Jan. 4.
“I worked in sales for a couple of years and I moved here from Twinsburg, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, where there were like eight Pulps within a half hour drive of my house. I went there all the time,” said owner Michael Cusma. “I decided I wanted to go into business for myself. Pulp was the only thing I considered.”
Cusma’s brother-in-law, Robert Smith, owns Robert’s Running & Walking and moved his business to the new building.
“This unit had 1,400 square feet and a drive-thru, so it seemed like a perfect fit,” Cusma said.
“There was previously a Little Caesars in this location, so this location had a lot of things we were looking for. We started building in August. The place went through a real transformation. We had to put in a new floor, move the bathroom door, put up a couple of walls and install some new plumbing as well as some refrigeration. We also have two nice counterpart bars. We have seating capacity for 15.”
The restaurant offers a variety of smoothies served in kids, regular and large sizes. These include the Strawberry Banana ($4.50, $5.50, $7.25) made with strawberry juice, pineapple juice, bananas, strawberries and yogurt.
There are also tropical smoothies like the Mango Tango ($4.50, $5.50, $7.25) made with papaya juice, passion fruit-mango juice, mango and orange sherbet. For those looking for more exotic fruits, there’s the Smooth Avocado ($7.25, $8.50) and the Ultimate Acai ($7.25, $8.50) Super Smoothies, which come with a choice of enhancers like soy protein, fiber blend or vitamin blend.
Customers looking to grab a healthy meal to go with their smoothie also can choose from a selection of wraps, which are $6. These include the Chicken Caesar wrap, the Avocado Turkey Wrap and the White Albacore Tuna Wrap. There’s also Blended Bowls ($8.50) like the Avocado Bowl, the Acai Bowl and the Dragonfruit Bowl served with your choice of toppings. You can also enjoy a garden salad ($4.50).
“All of our smoothies are made with 100% real juice and real fruit. We don’t use any kind of syrups or sweeteners. We really only focus on having the most quality ingredients,” Cusma said “We have a brand new smoothie called the Pink Dragon, which we are the first Pulp to open selling it. It’s the only smoothie with dragon fruit in it. It also has strawberry juice, pineapple sorbet, lemon squeeze, mango, raspberries and chia seeds in it. It’s a bright beautiful pink, and it’s already my favorite smoothie.”
Pulp Juice & Smoothie Bar is located 5258 U.S. Route 60 East in Huntington. It is open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. seven days a week. Cash, Apple Pay and all major credit cards are accepted. For carryout orders, call ahead at 304-850-7857. Visit https://pulpjuiceandsmoothie.com or https://www.facebook.com/pulphuntingtonwv/.