HURRICANE, W.Va. — Located in the Area 34 workspace in Putnam County is a tiny coffee shop with a surprising variety of products. Putnam Provisions Co. (formerly Drip Coffee) is a combination coffee shop, farmers market and art boutique owned by Connie Boggess, who took over the coffee shop area on Jan. 1.
“Rob Vanater was the owner when it was Drip Coffee, and he approached me. I was the president of the Putnam Farmers Market. We wanted to figure out a way to pull in the farmers for year-round service,” Boggess said. “We didn’t do a lot of remodeling during the transition. We just put in some shelves to accommodate the various local wares as well as Good Horse Scents, which is a soap company that I own.”
Most of their coffee is roasted in Huntington by Ignition Roasters.
“We also do specialties over the week. On Wednesdays, we get coffee from Wired Possum in Hurricane and sometimes we get coffee from Hill Tree Roastery in Barboursville. We have a selection of different loose leaf teas; I also brew some of my own teas. We do egg salad and chicken salad. We also have a rotating variety of pastries. Being affiliated with the farmers market, we have local eggs, microgreens and other goods.”
Customers looking for a morning coffee or a pick-me-up can enjoy a hot drip coffee ($2.25) or a cold brew coffee ($4.50). Specialty drinks include Cafe Latte ($4.10), Cappuccino ($3.80), Macchiato ($3.80) and Mocha ($3.80). There is a wide selection of syrups and flavors to choose from including pumpkin spice, butterscotch, caramel pecan and hazelnut.
Avocado Toast ($5.25) is a specialty that is made with herbed goat cheese, avocado mash, bacon bits and tomato. Microgreens or a boiled quail egg can also be added.
Another specialty is Egg Salad ($4.50), which is made with local eggs from Feather Ridge Farms, mayo, pickle relish and mustard. You can also get a BLT ($4.50) or upgrade it to add avocado for a dollar more.
“I have everything from seasonal flavors like gingerbread and candy corn to traditional flavors like vanilla and caramel. We mix them up. We have what we call an Elvis Latte, which has toasted marshmallow, peanut butter and a little banana. We also do hot chocolate and frozen hot chocolate. We also do fruit smoothies,” Boggess said. “We have local biscotti, local scones, muffins, and we make our own chocolate-dipped pretzels.”
Putnam Provisions Co. is located in Area 34 at 971 West Virginia 34 in Hurricane. It is open from 6:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 6:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and from 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. It is closed on Sundays. Cash, ApplePay and all major credit cards are accepted. No checks are taken at this time. For more information, call 304-382-1756 or visit www.facebook.com/putnamprovisionscodrip/.
