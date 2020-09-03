HUNTINGTON — Located in Pullman Square in the former home of Max & Erma’s, Quicksilver is a retro arcade and bar that opened last year.
A project from the owners of Columbus’ Old North Arcade, Quicksilver originally added food with an in-house hot dog stand called Dig Dog. When reopening this summer, the bar overhauled the food options. Renamed the Quicksilver Arcade Bar & Kitchen, the new dining options include pizza, wings and other appetizers that players can enjoy between gaming sessions. The arcade bar features many classic games customers can play for free, including “Ms. Pac-Man,” Tempest,” “Donkey Kong” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2.”
“We looked at sales and asked customers what their favorite items on the old menu were,” said Yvonne Augarten, general manager of Quicksilver Arcade Bar & Kitchen. “We also asked customers and staff what they were really looking for. One of the most requested meal items was wings. So, we added them with a bunch of crazy sauces like a mango habanero sauce and a chipotle BBQ sauce. We also wanted to do pizza by the slice, but we started offering whole pizzas.”
Quicksilver also has a separate catering menu for parties.
“We had this new menu in the works right before COVID happened, and we were planning on rolling it out in between St. Patrick’s Day and our anniversary. We were closed from St. Patrick’s Day until the second weekend of May. We then weren’t allowed to have our games on for about a month, so we were operating strictly as a bar and restaurant with people sitting outside for a month,” Augarten said. “We have a person who goes around every 15 minutes to sanitize games. We require our customers to wear masks when they come in. We also have masks and gloves that we sell. We had routine cleaning procedures in place before the pandemic, but we added a lot more to it. We are operating at 50% capacity. We are at about 55 people max. We have two patios, a lounge area, a long table and other tables, so it’s pretty easy to maintain social distancing. We actually had a harder time maintaining social distancing before we turned the games on. As soon as we turned them on, everyone spread out.”
New menu items include pizza with cheese ($3 by the slice, $14 for a whole pie) or pepperoni ($4, $16). You can also enjoy wings ($6 for five, $10 for 10) with sauces like BBQ, Garlic Parmesan and Frank’s Red Hot Sauce. One of the new appetizers is Totchos ($6), which are tater tots topped with chili, macaroni and cheese, Fritos, sour cream and green onion. There’s also fried pickles ($6), chicken tenders ($6) and jalapeno poppers ($6). Returning from the old menu are an assortment of hot dogs including the Cincy Dog ($6) with chili, onion and cheese and the Mountain State ($6) with chili, slaw, diced onion plus mustard. Customers can wash down their snacks with a craft beer or one of a variety of cocktails with game-themed names like M. Bison’s Mule or Yoshi’s Island.
“Our pizza is thin and crispy with light thin delicious cheese,” Augarten said. “Our wings are unbreaded and fried crispy, thrown into the sauce of your choice. We can also throw chicken tenders into the sauce. We have a happy hour from 4 p.m. until 7 with half-off on appetizers and draft beers. Most of our games are free, so you can come in and have a great time.”
Quicksilver Arcade Bar & Kitchen is located at 16 Pullman Square Suite 223 next to the Marquee Cinemas. It is open from 4 p.m. until 1 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 p.m. until 2:30 a.m. Friday. Saturday hours are from noon until 2:30 a.m. Sunday hours are from noon until 1 a.m. It is open to all families from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and is for adults from 8 p.m. until closing. The kitchen closes one hour before the bar. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. Customers looking to book a private party should contact them two weeks ahead. For more information, follow Quicksilver on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/quicksilverarcadebar/ or call 681-378-6995.