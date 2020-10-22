HUNTINGTON — Based out of Kettering, Ohio, Rapid Fired Pizza is a relatively new chain of pizzerias that place their emphasis on a wide variety of customization options and a specialty oven that can cook a pizza in about three minutes.
The company was founded in 2015 by Ray Wiley, who also started a fast casual Mexican restaurant called Hot Head Burritos. There are currently 37 Rapid Fired locations in West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, South Carolina and Texas. The newest location officially opened its doors on Friday, Oct. 9, at Pullman Square in the former home of Five Guys Burgers & Fries. The Huntington location is owned by Travis Timberlake, Matt Warnick and Trey Vanhoose.
“My partners and I stumbled upon a location and loved the concept. We did some research and decided to open a location to begin in Ashland. The Ashland location opened in April of 2019. We signed for this space about eight months ago. We started work around five or six months ago. Due to the pandemic we had to halt progress for a little while, but we decided we wanted to come back, get it done and serve the Huntington area,” Timberlake said.
Customers can choose among a 9-inch pan pizza, an 11-inch thin crust, a gluten-free “no dough” pizza and a 14-inch large. In addition to creating their own, there is a selection of specialty pies. These include the Chicken Bacon Ranch, Hawaiian, Taco and the Mac Daddy topped with macaroni and cheese, cheddar jack and bacon. You can also create your own calzone with a choice of a cheese, two meats and fresh veggies. There are pasta bowls like the Pesto Chicken and Cheezy Alfredo. The menu also offers salads, desserts and craft beer such as Devil Anse IPA from Greenbrier Valley Brewing.
“On Oct. 28, the company will be celebrating our five-year anniversary. We will have a single topping pizza on special for $5. We consider it to be like the Subway of pizza. So when you get to the ... station, you can create your own personal or large pizza as you go down the line. We have eight cheeses, eight different sauces and over 30 different toppings. You can truly customize your pizza the way you like it,” Timberlake said. “My particular favorite pizza craft pizza is the Hog Heaven. It has pepperoni, ham, bacon and sausage. I’m more of a meat guy. Some of the more popular ones I’ve seen thus far in Huntington is the Luau (chicken, bacon, pineapple and BBQ sauce), the Taco and the Mac Daddy.”
Rapid Fired Pizza is located at 900 3rd Ave., in Huntington at Pullman Square. It is open 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cash, Apple Pay and all major credit cards are accepted. Delivery will soon be available through Grubhub and DoorDash. For a full menu, visit https://rapidfiredpizza.com.