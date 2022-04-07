RUSSELL, Ky. — Change is brewing in the town of Russell, Kentucky.
In January, Eridanus Brewing — a one-of-a-kind tap room and tea house serving locally made microbrew beer, herbal tea and tapas — opened its doors.
The new business, co-owned by spouses Kristen and Justin Matthews — Kristen handles the tea, while Justin brews the beer — opened Jan. 22.
“My husband has been a home brewer for 12 years. He turned 40 and told me, ‘I’m going to have to live my dream, or I’m not going to.’ So I’m a cheerleader in all things, and I pushed him into it,” Kristen Matthews said. “We call ourselves a tea and tap house. It’s the first of its kind. We did all of the research to see if anyone had done a model like this. The name is Latin and means ‘of the river.’
“Justin dabbles in a little bit of everything in what he brews. He wants to create a craft beer culture in this area. Some people are there already, but a lot of people don’t know they like craft beer yet. He’s brewing some light ales … one called a ‘Chessie Blond’ … (is) a good step into the craft beer world. That’s our flagship beer. We also have a ‘Red Devil,’ which is an Irish-style ale.
“This was a historic building. It was a train depot, and when it closed it was given to the city. It was used as a senior center until about 10 years ago. Then it was just closed up and used for storage. We had it commercially painted, we did the floors, and we had to build a new bar,” Matthews said. “The brew house had to be completely set up with plumbing and an electrical upgrade. The process started with some conversations we had with the mayor in October 2020. So it took us a full year and a half to get open. Not only did we have to get city approval, we also had to get the (Kentucky Heritage Council) and the transportation cabinet to sign off on our plans because this is a historic building.”
Customers looking to grab a bite to eat alongside their brew can get a soft pretzel with house-made beer cheese ($7) or roasted garlic hummus with veggies ($6). There’s also a smoked trout dip with crackers ($8). Groups can enjoy a charcuterie board in a small size that serves one to three people ($20) or a large ($35). Customers can also order food at the neighboring Dragonfly Outdoor Cafe.
“I started doing herbal tea crafting for my grandmother. She had COPD, and so I was helping find ways to alleviate her chronic pneumonia,” Matthews said. “So I started taking classes on herbs and how to use them in medicinal ways. I started making teas for all kinds of different ailments. So I started crafting teas for those purposes but also for taste. Because if something doesn’t taste good, you wouldn’t want to drink it.
“I have six different styles of tea that I make right now that are made of things that either I grow or get from other organic suppliers. I make caramel, rooibos chocolate mint, honey mint, chai tea, green tea and a black tea.”
Eridanus Brewing is located at 501 Ferry St., in Russell, Kentucky. It is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It is closed Sunday through Tuesday. For specials, follow the brewery at https://www.facebook.com/eridanusbrewing/ or visit https://www.eridanusbrewing.com/. It can be contacted at 606-388-2326.