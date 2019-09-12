PROCTORVILLE, Ohio - For Cheryl Johnson, pizza is a family affair. Though her restaurant, Romeo's Pizza, boasts of being established in 1971, her family's restaurant history stretches back to 1963 with Tony's Pizza in Chesapeake.
Today, Cheryl Johnson runs Romeo's with her family, including her husband, Mike Johnson, and daughter, Jamie Kinder.
"I was raised in this business. I was in the first grade when we moved down in Columbus," Johnson said. "My father's pizza place was originally called Tony's, and it had two locations before we moved here in the late '60s. When we moved to Proctorville, our first location was called Romeo's Pizza and Donuts because it doubled as a doughnut shop."
Romeo's, as it is known now, opened in 1971.
"After my father became disabled, my mother took over the restaurant. I inherited it after she died," Johnson said.
"Our stuff is very labor-intensive. We make our own dough, we make our sauce, and we grind our cheese. A lot of places bring it in pre-shredded in the bags, but we make our own mix of cheeses. That's how we've always done it. As long as we have a mixer, we're good," she said.
Pizzas start at $6.50 for a 11-inch cheese pizza, though pies go as large as 19 inches, which starts at $14.90 for a cheese pizza. The most popular pie is simply known as "everything," which has pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, olives, banana peppers, green peppers and onions.
There is a 17-inch two topping special for $13.99. The menu also features an assortment of sandwiches served on your choice of a 12-inch loaf of Brunetti's bun or a 9-inch Pepperidge Farm roll. These include a Hot Ham & Cheese ($5.50 for 9 inch, $8.99 for a 12 inch) and a Meatball Sub ($5.50-$8). There are sides and appetizers including Bone-In Chicken Wings ($7.99 for 8, $14.99 for 16) or Onion Rings ($3). The restaurant also offers pasta such as Spaghetti and Meatballs ($8.99) and Baked Spaghetti ($9.99).
"Most of our customers have been with us for years and pretty much know what they want. They've come in for years and years," Mike Johnson said.
Romeo's Pizza is located at 75 County Road 411 in Proctorville, Ohio, next to the Lawrence County Fairgrounds. It is open from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. Dine in and carry out only. For a carry-out order or more information, call 740-886-8100. You can follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/romeospizza1980/.