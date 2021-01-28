HUNTINGTON — Since 2011, Roosters has been a staple of Pullman Square and one of downtown Huntington’s most popular sports bars. Part of a regional chain with locations in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia, Roosters is a self-described “fun, casual, joint.” The chain was founded in 1988 by Bob and Connie Frick.
Super Bowl weekend has traditionally been one of the busiest times of the year for sports bars.
This year, there are special preparations for the pandemic, including specials for ordering early.
“We absolutely expect people to be doing a lot more carryout orders. ... We will be scheduling the carry-out orders in 15-minute increments so we can get a lot of orders out. So the best time to call in an order is early,” said Summer Simmons, general manager of Roosters. “We also have a pick-up party menu for large groups.”
New menu items include a Nashville Hot Dry Rub for wings. Other options are Buffalo Cauliflower, which is fried cauliflower shaken in your choice of wing sauce; Rooster Littles, which are mini fried-chicken sandwiches; and the Rooster Nest, which is dumpster fries topped with some boneless wings.
“We also have a Roosters Wrap filled with grilled or fried chicken strips with your choice of sauce. It’s one of my favorites. It’s good with our Sweet Thai Chili sauce,” Simmons said. “A lot of people like to mix our sauces together to make their own flavors. We are also preparing to roll out a new drink menu later this year in time for March Madness.”
Customers can enjoy boneless or traditional wings starting at $6.29 for an order of 5 in such sauces as Korean BBQ, Garlic and Carolina Gold. Other appetizers include Potato Skins ($5.99), Fried Pickles ($4.99) and Cheesy Garlic Bread ($3.49). There’s also sandwiches and burgers such as Big Bob’s BBQ Burger with Bacon ($7.79), Cajun Chicken Breast Sandwich ($5.99) and a BLT ($5.99). You can also enjoy a 9-inch thin-crust pizza starting at $5.99.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the bar has put some safety rules in place.
“We are currently operating at 50% capacity. All of our tables are spaced 6 feet apart. Anyone walking through the restaurant is required to wear a mask. You can remove the mask to eat and drink at your table,” Simmons said. “Right now, we are limiting parties to six people. Any larger parties we can put next to each other, but we are not putting tables together.”
There is a kids special every Tuesday.
“We are also offering delivery through GrubHub, and you can place orders on our website to make contact free pick-up,” Simmons said.
Roosters is located at Pullman Square next to Marquee Cinemas. It is open from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. every day. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For a full menu and online ordering, visit roosterswings.com. For specials and upcoming events, visit https://www.facebook.com/RoostersHuntingtonWV. For carryout order or catering information, call 304-522-9464.