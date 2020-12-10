HUNTINGTON — Wine enthusiasts and lovers of fine dining were saddened earlier this year when Savannah’s restaurant closed in January following the retirement of original owner Ava Bicknell. Now, Savannah’s has reopened under new ownership as longtime employee Tara Dunn has taken the reins and rebranded it Savannah’s Bistro. The restaurant continues to have an extensive wine list as well as offering catering and a special Sunday brunch menu.
“I worked for Ava for over 20 years, and I’ve just grown up here, basically,” Dunn said. “I’m very close with Ava, and she’s like a mother figure for me. I was devastated when she needed to close. She had tried to sell the building, and I said, ‘How about I lease it from you with the intent on buying it within a year?’ So I just started working on everything. She’s mentored me through a lot of things. I’ve also been helped by Unlimited Futures.”
After closing due to COVID-19, Dunn took the opportunity to do some work repainting and redecorating.
Entrees include New York Strip served with cabernet sauce, pommes au gratin and seasoned vegetables. There’s also Pork Tenderloin served with a maple butter risotto and hericot verts. For seafood fans there’s Savannah’s Famous Crab Cakes served with remoulade, riscotto and haricot verts. You can also enjoy Sesame Seared Tuna served over a bed of soba noodles and mixed vegetables served with a teriyaki cream. Vegetarian options include Manicotti and Pumpkin Gnocchi. In addition to wine, the restaurant now offers craft beer and cocktails.
A new weekly Sunday Brunch is available every from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. New brunch items include French Toast, Steak and Eggs Benedict and Creole Shrimp and Grits. Sandwich options include a Chicken Caesar Wrap, a Grilled Cheese made with gruyere and cheddar and a Monte Cristo.
“We have a private room that is available for reservations that is completely separate from the rest of the building and has its own entrance and exit. It has its own restrooms,” Dunn said. “We are also going to do catering if anyone wants to order dinners to be picked up or delivered to parties. If you are looking for a private booking or catering, I would recommend calling at least three or four days ahead. I’m trying to make it just a little more casual so you don’t feel like you have to wear a suit and tie in here.”
Savannah’s Bistro is located at 1208 6th Ave., in Huntington. It is open for dinner from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Thursdays and from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Sunday Brunch is from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. For catering and takeout options, call 304-529-0919. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. Follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SavannahsBistro/.