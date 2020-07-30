HUNTINGTON — Formerly located at Heritage Station, Sip Downtown Brasserie has moved to a new home along 9th Street that includes an expanded dining area and a party room for private gatherings.
The bar features one of the widest selections of wine in the area as well as a variety of upscale bourbon whiskey. Sip also serves a variety of tapas (small plates) as well as a small variety of entrees and a brunch menu on weekends. Sip officially reopened on July 6, albeit with limited seating due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All entrees and appetizers are available for carryout order.
“I’ve owned Sip since 2016 when I bought it from the previous owners,” said Allison White, the owner of Sip. “We decided to move this last winter. We found this location and started renovation in February 2020. There was a retail store called Country in the City here before, so there was no kitchen in this space. ... We had to add a bathroom and added an outdoor space with a garage door that we can pull up and down that we enclosed with a separate door that we can open up to the air. We also added an event room that people could rent. We also use it for overflow if we are busy.”
Sip has a wide hors d’oeuvre menu that includes Meatballs ($10), Maple and Bourbon Glazed Wings ($12) and Buffalo Cauliflower Bites ($8.50). You can also make your own cheese plate ($5-$12) with your choice of fine cheeses or Charcuterie ($11), a tasting plate of three Italian meats: prosciutto, capicola ham and salami. Dinner entrees include Crab Cakes ($21), a Zucchini Parmesan ($12) and a Bacon and Blue Cheese Salad ($12). You can finish off your meal with a dessert like Creme Brulee ($6) or Glazed Doughnut Bread Pudding with Whiskey Sauce ($6).
Sip has a special brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sundays. There’s a variety of specialty mimosas and coffee drinks to kick off your brunch. Brunch items include a 3-Egg Omelet ($11), an Open-Faced Pimento Cheese Sandwich ($9.50) and Sweet Maple Berry Bourbon French Toast ($10).
Of course, being a wine and whiskey bar, customers can enjoy flights of drinks.
“We do recommend people start out with a sweeter wine if you if they’re new to wine. We have a few options like Vietti and Fritz Zimmer on our menu. Even a wine with a little fizz to it like Marsuret would be good,” White said. “If you’re looking to try a bourbon, I recommend Angel’s Envy. It’s delicious; there are wonderful caramel and vanilla notes to it. Basil Hayden is also a nice one.”
Sip will host two wine tasting events on Saturdays, Aug. 22 and Aug. 29, featuring a flight from the Elena Walch Italian Winery. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite and at Sip.
Sip is at 311 9th St. in Huntington, across the street from Paula Vega Cakes. It is open from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. until midnight Friday, 11 a.m. until midnight Saturday and 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carryout order or private reservations, call 304-523-5533.