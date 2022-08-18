HUNTINGTON — First opening its doors in Heritage Station as a small wine bar, Sip moved to its current location near Pullman Square in Huntington in 2020 as Sip Downtown Brasserie, rebranding itself as a full-service restaurant also featuring a private party room and an assortment of fine whiskeys.
On Saturday, Aug. 20, Sip celebrates its sixth anniversary with live music and a wine tasting.
The restaurant is owned by Allison White.
“We have an event room now where if you and your friends want to do a wine tasting dinner, we can pair foods to go specifically with your favorite types of wine. That’s been a real success for us. We also have jumped into catering in the last eight months,” said Mike Bowen, chef at Sip Downtown Brasserie. “I’ve been the chef here for about a year. A lot of our hors d’oeuvres (are) from the old Sip. Over there they didn’t have a full kitchen so they could only do very basic items, like charcuterie. Here we could expand into having meatballs, crab dip, et cetera.
“We have a small entree menu that changes seasonally, but we have some items like our salmon that we offer full time, though we’ll switch the sides and sauces around. With a lot of our menus there’s a lot of references to wine and bourbon — for instance, our bread pudding is served with a bourbon sauce. We have beef and salmon because they’re excellent pairings with wine.”
Customers at Sip looking to start their meal or simply grab a snack can choose from a variety of hors d’oeuvres including Maple & Bourbon Glazed Wings ($11), Meatballs ($13), White Bean Hummus ($10) and Mushroom Bruschetta ($9).
Entrees include Salmon ($25), Beef Tenderloin ($31), Cobb Salad ($17) and Summer Shrimp Kebabs ($24). There are also Chicken and Gourmet Grilled Cheese Paninis (both $17).
Side items include Sauteed Vegetables ($5), Orzo Garbanzo Bean Pasta Salad ($6) and Parmesan Garlic Steak Fries ($5). You can finish your meal with a dessert such as Creme Brulee ($7) and Strawberry Sorbet ($10).
“We focus our wine on a very broad spectrum, and we want to have something to appeal to everyone. We want some wines that are a little harder to get than what you get at the grocery store, but can appeal to every palate. We offer flights as well, so if you’re trying to get into different wines, this is a very good way to do so,” said Emily Chambers, operations and event manager of Sip. “Our sixth anniversary is this Saturday. We will be opening early and having a wine tasting from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., as well as live music all day. There will be a ton of fun giveaways.
“On October the 8th, we will have our fifth annual Sip-Tacular. It’s a wine festival, which is way bigger than the other events we do,” Chambers said. “The street will be shut down, and there will be over 100 wines to taste. There will be food trucks, vendors and exclusive VIP events. We expect general and VIP admission to sell out this year.”
Sip Downtown Brasserie is located at 311 9th St., near the Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe. It is open Mondays through Thursdays from 4 to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. until midnight. It is closed on Sundays. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For private parties or more information, call 304-523-5533. For specials and upcoming events, follow Sip Downtown Brasserie on Facebook.
