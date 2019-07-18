By PAUL SEBERT
For The Herald-Dispatch
HURRICANE, W.Va. - Whether you're looking to grab a quick lunch before a round of golf or want to kick back with a drink at the end of your day, there's a new restaurant and bar at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane, West Virginia.
Named for the year the golf course was founded, 1955 Restaurant & Bar offers a selection of sandwiches, steaks and seafood, as well as an assortment of craft beers and cocktails. The new restaurant opened May 1 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in June.
"The restaurant that was here before really didn't have a name," said Bruno Young, the director of food and beverage at Sleepy Hollow. "We wanted to brand that and give it a life of its own. It was more of a snack shack, and it was a little old and outdated. So we opened up some walls, expanded the number of seats and moved the bar area from one side of the room to the other."
The new restaurant was part of a major renovation on the lower end of the building, he said.
"We completely renovated the men's and women's locker rooms as well as the restrooms. We put in a state-of-the-art golf simulator, an arcade, and we're in the process of furnishing a 21-and-over adult lounge area," Young said.
Work began in the winter offseason.
"For awhile, we moved our entire dining operation and juggled both services in our catering space upstairs," he said. "The construction took about four months. Once it was 95% complete, there was some logistical stuff to do. We had to move all of our equipment that we moved upstairs downstairs. We then had to work on stocking and putting in new furniture."
Sleepy Hollow is a private club, and a trial dining membership has been added.
"You can eat and drink here, enjoy the view and the patio for $9.95 a month," Young said.
The new menu features a selection of steaks including a filet mignon served with pan-roasted fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus, gorgonzola fondue and glazed with Aceto Balsamico Traditionale ($31). There's also an assortment of pastas, including a Duck Confit Reginelle ($21), Vegetable Capellini ($16) and Moroccan Lamb Ragout ($21). The menu also features a variety of sandwiches including a Lobster Roll ($12), a Cheeseburger ($10) and a Buffalo Chicken Wrap ($8.50).
"We have everything from appetizers such as wings, a ton of sandwiches, to stuff like our Salt-Crusted Bone-in Ribeye," he said. "Our Pork Belly Barbecue is fantastic. That's a new item with this menu cycle. We sell a ton of that. The beef short rib tacos have been a staple from the old restaurant that have stuck around."
All of the beef is Halpern's Angus Beef single-sourced from a farm in Greeley, Colorado, Young said. "We take a lot of pride in what we put on the plate here."
1955 also has an assortment of 18 beers on draft including brews from Big Timber and Greenbrier Valley Brewing, as well as an assortment of wines and whiskeys. There is full assortment of cocktails including a Manhattan, a traditional Whiskey Sour and a John Daly. Sleepy Hollow also has a banquet space available for private parties.
1955 Restaurant & Bar is located at the Sleepy Hollow golf course in Hurricane. It is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and from 11 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The bar is open late when there is demand. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For private parties and more information, call 304-757-9416. Visit them online at https://sleepyhollowgolfclub.com/dining.
NAME: 1955 Restaurant & Bar
TYPE OF FOOD: American bar, grill and steakhouse
ADDRESS: Sleepy Hollow Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526
HOURS: 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and from 11 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
PHONE: 304-757-9416
PAYMENTS ACCEPTED: Cash and all major credit or debit cards.