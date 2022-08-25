ASHLAND — First opening its doors in 2018, Smokin’ J’s Rib & Brewhouse is a bar and barbecue joint that serves ribs, pulled pork, smoked wings and brisket as well as steaks and salads.
In July, the restaurant moved to its new home in the former location of Callahan’s American Pub & Grill in Ashland at Camp Landing (formerly Kyova Mall). The new location joins Whit’s Frozen Custard, Chünk and the Watering Hole as the first restaurants to join the new entertainment complex. The restaurant is co-owned by Jason Camp, Jimmy Blanke and John Vorndran. The group also owns The Winchester in Ashland.
“I met John and Jimmy in Naples, Florida, when we worked at the same restaurant group. I had previously worked in sports, and I made the decision to stay home and be with my kids,” Camp said. “I opened my own event firm, and this family business called me to build up their restaurant business.”
After about seven years, they got an opportunity to come to the Tri-State.
“We opened Smokin’ J’s originally in Park Place in a small operation, and while we were doing that, we began work on The Winchester. We were literally only open about 10 days when we got the call from the owners of Shooters, and five days later we had a deal in place to purchase that building,” Camp said.
They moved to the Shooters location in June 2018.
“My wife and I acquired the Kyova Mall on July 15th of 2021, and in three weeks we did a huge renovation to the movie theater. We opened it first to show to the community that we were here to turn this thing around and make it a destination. Malibu Jack’s opened on December 18th. They did a $7 million renovation to open that. We had other tenants open in the meantime,” Camp said. “We wanted to take this space, which was Callahan’s, and make a big renovation. We extended the patio area and added garage doors. So we now have a patio area that can be open all year around. We also have an upstairs area with its own bar you can rent for private parties and events. We also have live music up there sometimes, as well as a pool table, pinball and darts.”
Smokin’ J’s offers an assortment of sandwiches including Chopped Pork ($9), Smoked Turkey ($12) and Beef Brisket ($14). You can also kick back with smoked wings (five for $10) served with your choice of sauce or dry rub. There are steaks grilled to order including a New York Strip ($26). New additions to the menu include Beer Battered Fish & Chips ($16) and Beer Battered Shrimp & Chips ($17).
Of course, it wouldn’t be a barbecue joint without ribs. Baby back ribs are available by the half-rack ($14) and the full rack ($22). There are also St. Louis Style Ribs ($21). There are sampler platters offering customers a chance to try two ($16) or three ($20) items. For those looking to try a little of everything, there’s Smokin’ J’s Feast ($44), which includes a full rack of baby back ribs, half a pound of pork, half a pound of brisket, four pieces of garlic toast, fries and two sides.
“We have two 700-pound Southern Pride smokers that we use to smoke on site. We have a sweet sauce and a spicy sauce that we make in house. We serve our meat without the sauce so the customers can decide how much they want. If you have truly good barbecue, you don’t have to hide it behind the sauce,” Camp said. “We have some new menu items including our Beer Battered Dinners, which are made with Country Boy Brewing’s Cougar Bait, which is phenomenal. You can order a Triple Play platter, which has fried chicken, fish and shrimp. Everyone who has tried it has really enjoyed it. We have also expanded our bar menu with bourbon-based cocktails.”
Smokin’ J’s Rib and Brewhouse is located at 10699 U.S. 60 in Camp Landing next to The Cinema. It is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. No checks or ApplePay are taken at this time. For carryout orders, call 606-928-5635. You can follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Smokin-Js-Rib-and-Brewhouse-318462955345717/ or visit https://smokinjsribs.com for a full menu.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.