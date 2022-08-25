The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — First opening its doors in 2018, Smokin’ J’s Rib & Brewhouse is a bar and barbecue joint that serves ribs, pulled pork, smoked wings and brisket as well as steaks and salads.

In July, the restaurant moved to its new home in the former location of Callahan’s American Pub & Grill in Ashland at Camp Landing (formerly Kyova Mall). The new location joins Whit’s Frozen Custard, Chünk and the Watering Hole as the first restaurants to join the new entertainment complex. The restaurant is co-owned by Jason Camp, Jimmy Blanke and John Vorndran. The group also owns The Winchester in Ashland.

