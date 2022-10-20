HUNTINGTON — The story of Smoothie King started when Steve Kuhnau began blending fruit smoothies as part of an effort to have a healthier diet.
His friends and family loved them so much that in 1973, Steve and his wife Cindy Kuhnau established their first Smoothie King in Kenner, Louisiana. Decades later, franchisee Wan Kim purchased the company and since then retooled the menu and opened many new locations.
The newest opened its doors on Sept. 13 with a grand-opening ceremony on Sept. 27. The new Smoothie King, located on 5th Avenue across from Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium, is owned and operated by the Basham family: Tanya and Kevin Basham, their son Chandler Basham and Tanya’s sister Kendra Swiger.
The company’s motto is “Smoothies with a Purpose.”
“This is our first Smoothie King. We hope to open several. We are happy to be the second location in West Virginia (the first is located in Morgantown),” owner Tanya Basham explained. “I am in development and do a lot of grant writing. My sister is an R.N., my son was a marketing major at Marshall University, and my husband is a chemical engineer. We fell in love with Smoothie King when we lived in Louisiana. When we moved here, we couldn’t find a Smoothie King location so since then we thought that if we ever would open a business, this would be something we could all get behind.”
Smoothie King features a variety of different smoothies with different “purposes” for customers who are looking to add more protein to their diet, consume more fruits and veggies, or simply enjoy a cool treat. Those looking to add some protein can enjoy the Coffee High Protein Almond Mocha, which has almonds, cocoa, dates, whey protein, a dairy whey blend, and nonfat milk. For fruit lovers there’s the Mixed Berry Smoothie with strawberries, wild blueberries, raspberries, almond milk, pear juice, and an apple blueberry juice blend. Those looking for some greens can enjoy the Apple Kiwi Kale’ with organic kale, bananas, apple juice, kiwi apple blend and an electrolyte blend. Treats include the Banana Boat featuring bananas, vanilla frozen yogurt, dairy whey blend, and turbinado (natural brown sugar). The location recently rolled out an assortment of pumpkin smoothies for a limited-time fall offering. All smoothies are available in 20-, 32-, and 40-ounce sizes.
“What many people don’t know is that a lot of smoothies from other establishments have a lot of added sugar. Since acquiring the company in 2012, Wan Kim has spent a lot of time and money researching ‘cleaner blends.’ We have a ‘no-no’ list of things that we won’t put in our smoothies. We don’t want to sell a ‘junky’ smoothie,” Basham said. “We have three categories — Feel Energized, Get Fit, and Be Well — which each have no added sugar, so the only sugars come from fruits. The last category — Enjoy a Treat, which are our dessert smoothies — may contain turbinado though they have the option of making it slim by asking to have it taken out.
“I have tried them all. We actually have more smoothies on our menu than what we have listed on our board. I am personally on a dairy-free, gluten-free diet, so I really enjoy the vegan section under ‘Be Well.’ The Vegan Nutty Super Grain is my absolute favorite if I have to pick just one, but I do love them all,” Basham said. “Because I want to talk to my guests about their likes and help them make a choice, I’m running the board trying a different smoothie every day. We try to do a lot of sampling for our guests and our team members so that they will be able to talk about our smoothies. We are trying to get all of their team members trained so they know how to help customers who might have special diet needs.”
Smoothie King is located behind Starbucks at 2045 5th Ave. in Huntington. It is open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday. Cash and all major credit/debit cards are accepted. For carry-out order, call 681-204-5057. You can follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SKHuntington20455thAvenue.
