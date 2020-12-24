SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A small South Charleston bakery received some national attention earlier this year when food blog Mashed.com named Sokolata the best bakery in West Virginia as part of its “Best Bakery in Every State” list.
First opening its doors in 2019, the restaurant serves up an assortment of cakes, cream puffs, chocolate mousse and housemade gelato. Earlier this year, the business moved to a new location across the street from Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston in the former home of Schlotzsky’s. Restaurant owner Manoli Stavrulakis is a veteran of the Charleston restaurant scene with The Creperie Café and Pizza Barbarossa. The bakery’s name comes from the Greek world for chocolate.
“I first came to Charleston in 1990 because I have a couple of uncles here. I lived here then went to California in 1993, then I came back in 1999. I opened my first restaurant Greek restaurant on Capitol Street. Then in 2007 I opened my first creperie in Kanawha City,” Stavrulakis said. “Everyone called me crazy, but I was sure we were going to make it. Then we opened Pizza Barbarossa in Southridge. Any time we went to Greece in the summer, we would go crazy about the desserts. So we always had in the back of our mind the idea to open a real bakery in Charleston. We decided on desserts in the European style, and to do gelato. We had to buy a lot of equipment and coolers to make it perfect.”
The restaurant opened in February 2019.
“We don’t use buttercream, and we don’t use light cakes. We make everything from scratch. The ingredients are hard to find. We have suppliers from Maryland, New York and Charlotte. We use Callebaut, which is a fine chocolate from Belgium,” Stavrulakis said.
While closed during the early days of the COVID-19 crisis, they used the opportunity to remodel the former Schlotzsky’s location.
“We also decided because we couldn’t make it on dessert alone we decided to add some food. We have customers from Pizza Barbarossa who know who we are. So now we are busy with the food, people come in and see the desserts, and everyone is very happy,” he said.
Customers looking to grab some lunch or dinner can enjoy a Famous Gyro ($6.95), a Chicken Pita ($6.95) or a Veggie Pita ($6.95). There’s also a variety of sub sandwiches made with Boar’s Head Meats served on Pepperidge Farm including a Club Sandwich, an Italian Sub ($8.95) and a Mediterranean Chicken Sub ($8.95). You can build your own pizza starting at $10.99 for a 12-inch pie or get a 14-inch starting at $11.99. There are also specialty calzones for $9.50 and pasta like the Pasta Carbonara ($12.95) or Lasagna ($10.95).
There is a daily rotating assortment of desserts including Pineapple Coconut Cake ($6 a slice), Black Forest Cake ($6) and Red Velvet Cake ($6). You can custom order a cake in a 8-inch ($30), 9-inch ($35) or 10-inch (45). Other desserts include Tiramisu ($5), Chocolate Mousse ($7) and Tarts ($4). There’s a full selection of coffee drinks including cappuccino ($2.99), mocha ($2.99) and Greek coffee ($2.99).
“To make one dessert from scratch, you have to make three or four things. For instance, for our Chocolate Mousse you have to make the glaze, the cake and two mousses. It takes us two days to make that dessert,” Stavrulakis said.
Sokolata is located at 4600 Maccorkle Ave. SW in South Charleston, West Virginia, across the street from Thomas Memorial Hospital. It is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For a full menu and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/SokolataWV/. For carryout or special orders call 681-265-5093.