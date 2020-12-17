Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — If you’re looking for some southern flavor in Huntington, Soul Food Twist is a new option. This small soul-food takeout on 12th Street in Huntington serves a variety down-home inspired meals from meatloaf to barbecue ribs to seafood. The new restaurant was opened Sept. 19 by Joanna Williams.

“I’m originally from South Carolina. I started working at Waffle House when I was 15. I’ve been cooking all of my life. I grew up on Southern cooking. My mother and father taught me how to cook. So when they were cooking I was always looking and studying,” Williams said. “Working in the Waffle House you learn how to move quickly. I like being around people. I love customers, people and faces. So it all comes together.”

Williams said she had always wanted a food truck, but when the building became available in May, she decided to talk with the owner, Amy Ward.

A lot of paperwork and cleaning were done before opening.

“I didn’t have to do a lot of remodeling, but I got a lot of donations,” Williams said. “A lot of people sent things, and some people donated cash to help us get started.”

The restaurant rolls out a new menu every Thursday through Sunday. Fridays will always be barbecue ribs day. Sides available include barbecue beans, yams, collard greens and “Mac Attack,” a smoked macaroni and cheese.

“Since we’re called Soul Food Twist, I always try to change it up. I keep a menu for two or three months, then I change it all around. This Thursday will be a smoked meatloaf platter. I do all of my meat on a smoker. I will also do Curried Chicken Chunks and Caribbean Jerk Chicken Chunks. Friday will be rib day. I’ll be doing smoked ribs: beef or pork. I’ll also be doing pulled pork. Either my brother, Thomas Williams, or I are out at 2 a.m. putting the ribs on the smoker. So we are out a long time preparing them. This coming Saturday we are most likely going to mix it up. We’re going to mix it up with a different sauce. I might put teriyaki on it. I might also do brisket and pork chops. On Sundays we normally again do meatloaf, and I often do pot roast.”

A couple of weeks ago, the restaurant did a seafood boil with crab legs, shrimp, potatoes, eggs and sausage.

“It was a big success, and I sold out in less than an hour. I don’t like to carry a lot of frozen stuff. I buy a lot of fresh food. My fridge isn’t very big, so everything I try to buy the day before we start prepping. So I probably won’t do that again until next year,” Williams said.

Soul Food Twist is located at 417 12th St. behind Dan’s Sport Shop. It is open from noon until 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. It is closed Monday through Wednesday. For delivery and catering options, call 304-617-2322. For their weekly menu and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/SoulFoodjojo.

