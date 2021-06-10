HUNTINGTON — In 2015, Jason Webb started his own food truck called Southside Sliders and began serving small burgers with big flavors. After becoming the new owner of G.D. Ritzy’s on Hal Greer Boulevard, Webb is hitting the road with a second truck called Southside Scoops, an ice cream truck that also serves fresh sandwiches and salads.
“I started Southside Sliders about six years ago. I always wanted to start a food business or deli,” Webb said. “I actually started with this truck, which I drove until I had engine problems. I acquired a second truck, which I switched everything over to and became the new Southside Sliders. I looked into selling the original truck last year, but I kept getting calls for catering gigs. Eventually I decided to convert the old truck into an ice cream truck. We serve Ashby’s Sterling Ice Cream, which is the same ice cream that we serve at Ritzy’s. We also have sandwiches and salads with homemade dressing that we also serve at Ritzy’s. I call this one my ‘cold truck’ and Southside Sliders my ‘hot truck.’”
The new truck has a number of sandwiches including the Huntington Ham ($7.50), which has honey ham topped with a cream cheese and pepper jelly spread and arugula salad. The Lilah ($7.50) is a turkey sandwich with bacon, lettuce, tomato and a ranch aioli on artisan bread. Nick Nick’s Curry Chic ($7.50) is a homemade curry chicken salad sandwich, while the Brodof ($7.50) is a New York-style pastrami on rye. Veggie lovers can enjoy salads like the Caesar salad ($7.50), which comes with a homemade Caesar dressing, house-made croutons and Parmesan cheese.
Hand-scooped ice cream flavors include a Signature Vanilla, Chocolate/Peanut Butter and Amaretto Cherry. You can enjoy it by the scoop ($2.75 single, $5.25 double) or in a float ($3.59). You can also enjoy an ice cream sundae ($4.75) with your choice of toppings such as nuts, sprinkles, hot fudge and caramel.
“We are just starting out. I want to promote this stuff, and as we move on we’re going to have some specials. We are going to have a some sandwiches of the month and salads of the month,” Webb said. “We are limited in terms of space of what we can do, but we might also have a flavor of the month.
“I don’t know when and where, but we’re also planning an event where we have both trucks as a grand opening. We are going to be alternating between Huntington and Charleston on Thursdays. We are going to be at Pullman Square for their concert series some weeks, and every other week we will be in the hospitals at Charleston.
“On every other Friday, we will be in downtown Huntington. We are also going to be at the Barboursville Farmers Market on the last Saturday of every month.”
To find out when and where Southside Scoops and Southside Sliders will pop up next, visit www.facebook.com/southsidesliders or www.southsidesliders.com. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For catering and more information, call 304-417-3782.