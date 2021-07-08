HUNTINGTON — Huntington has many pizza options, but only one is promising “a square meal for a square deal.”
Square Slice Pizzeria is a new restaurant located in the Old North Arcade, formerly Quicksilver, at Pullman Square. The new pizzeria offers Detroit-style, deep-dish pizza served on a sourdough focaccia crust with a sweet plum tomato sauce. The new pizzeria opened as part of the Old North Arcade’s rebranding in early June.
“This arcade first opened as Quicksilver about two years ago. The plan was always to have a restaurant inside,” said Carlie Bryan, kitchen manager of Square Slice Pizzeria. “Our first try was a hot dog joint called Dig Dog. I guess we wanted something different because you can get hot dogs just about anywhere. So we decided that Detroit-style, deep-dish pizza would be a good idea for the area.
“Our owner, Benjamin Morgan, started with the Old North Arcade in Columbus in 2015. He then opened Quicksilver in 2018. The decision was made to streamline our operations, so we wanted to have the Columbus and Huntington locations under the same brand name.
“Our kitchen was closed for nine months due to COVID,” Bryan added. “Right before the rebrand is when we started to work on our recipes and trying out stuff. We got a new stone-fired oven that has several layers to it.
“Everything is made from scratch, from our dough to our sauce. Our cheese and our other ingredients are all fresh and simple. I think you can really taste the difference with that. We start off with our handmade dough, which is made from scratch with double zero flour. Our homemade tomato sauce is made of half hand-crushed plum tomatoes; the other half of the tomatoes we blend with our spices.”
Bryan said the pizzeria offers a variety of toppings, but they are looking to add more and are considering bacon and vegetarian or vegan options.
“Right now we have a dessert called Cannoli Chips, which is like a deconstructed cannoli,” Bryan added. “They’re like a waffle cone chip with powdered sugar, and it comes with a cup of cream.”
Pizzas are served in an 8-inch by 10-inch square deep-dish pan and start at $12 for a six-slice cheese pizza. Toppings (an additional $1 each) include Old World Sausage, Ezzo Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Onions, Green Onions, Mushroom and Pineapple. The restaurant also has Garlic & Herb Cheese Bread for $10.
Because the pizzeria is located inside the Old North Arcade, customers can choose from the bar’s selection of craft beers, cocktails and shooters. All cocktails are $8 and include favorites such as the Arcade Lemonade (vodka, triple sec, lemon, lime and cranberry) and M. Bison’s Mule (ginger beer, vodka and lime.)
The Old North Arcade offers a variety of classic video games like Star Wars, Donkey Kong and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles available to play for free. There’s also a variety of pinball games, Dance Dance Revolution and air hockey, which costs $1.
Square Slice Pizzeria is located inside the Old North Arcade at 16 Pullman Square in Huntington. It is open from 4 p.m. until midnight Thursday; 4 p.m. until 1 a.m. Friday; noon until 1 a.m. Saturday; and from noon until midnight Sunday. Square Slice Pizzeria is closed Monday through Wednesday, but the Old North Arcade is open on those days from 4 p.m. until 1 a.m.
Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. Delivery is available on the DoorDash app. For carry-out orders, call 681-378-6995. You can follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/squareslicepizzeria and visit them online at https://www.squareslicepizzeria.com/.