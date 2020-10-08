CHARLESTON — A new challenger has stepped into the ring! Hailing from Charleston and weighing in at a third of a pound of beef, cheese, ranch dressing, barbecue sauce, bacon, avocado on Texas toast comes The Lariat — one of a variety of burgers served at Charleston’s Squared Circle Burgers.
The new wrestling-themed drive-in is the brainchild of owner Josh Kyle, who also runs an independent wrestling promotion called International Combat Sports out of Charleston. Kyle has a collection of wrestling and MMA memorabilia on display, including replica title belts and autographed photos. There are also children-sized lucha libre masks.
“I’ve always wanted to open up a restaurant, but I never really had the time,” Kyle said. “I was laid off from a stamping plant earlier this year. So I figured I always wanted to do this, so I may as well do this now. I cashed in my 401(k) and took a little bit of personal money to do what I did to do to make this happen. This space was empty before we came in around the end of May. We opened up the last day of August.”
Kyle said wrestling has been a big part of his life the past few years.
“So I figured I’d combine the two things I know,” he said. “I know how to cook. It’s a nice niche audience with the wrestling community. We’ve had someone come in from Marietta, Ohio, a family from Portsmouth, and someone from Virginia. There’s been several people who have been traveling and heard about it on social media who have specifically stopped to eat here. We had a wrestler named Jock Sampson from Ohio who I’ve known for several years now film a commercial for us. He’s a very lively character, so I thought he would be a good fit.”
The restaurant’s signature burgers all have names referencing famous wrestlers. The Lariat ($8) is named for Texas-based brawler Stan “The Lariat” Hansen. The spicy Latino Heat ($8.25) is named for the late Eddy Guerrero and topped with cheese, a special “burger slaw” and jalapenos. The Chief Miavia ($8.50), topped with cheese, bacon and pineapple, is a tribute to Chief Peter Miavia, grandfather of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns. For the most fearsome of appetites, there’s The Bruiser ($8.75), whose name pays homage to both Bruiser Brody and Dick the Bruiser. It is a half pound of beef, cheese, ketchup, pickles and burger slaw between two grilled cheese sandwiches.
“I’ve been making these burgers for years, and I decided to match them up with the wrestler I thought they would represent the most. We have a ‘burger slaw,’ which is a mix of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, a little bit of finely sliced cabbage and basic slaw dressing. It goes really well on a burger and gives you a taste of everything in one bite. It has a really nice creamy texture to it that surprises a lot of people,” Kyle said. “We also have The Tombstone Challenge #2. We had several people come in and beat the original Tombstone, so we thought we should up the ante. It’s a cheeseburger topped with a Carolina Reaper puree and 6 Million Scoville Chili Oil Extract. You have to eat the burger with a side of fries within a 20-minute time limit without taking a drink. If you’re able to complete that, you then have five more minutes before you can take a drink. If you are able to complete the challenge, you get a T-shirt and a picture on the wall. You get your food for free as well. We also serve ice cream from Velvet Ice Cream.”
Squared Circle Burgers is located at 542 Campbells Creek Drive in Charleston. It is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. seven days a week. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carryout orders, call 681-205-2538. Delivery is available on Doordash, Grubhub and UberEats. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seating is at 50% capacity, and customers are asked to wear masks. For specials, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SquaredCircleWV.