ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — There’s no tricks, just treats at St. Albans’ most decadent ice cream shop, Stacked Shake & Sandwich, which has rolled into the Halloween season with some frightfully good treats.
There’s the “Happy Halloween,” a pumpkin milkshake topped with whipped cream, a Halloween sugar cookie, a mini-cupcake, sprinkles and a frosted rim. There’s also the “Bite Me,” a birthday cake flavored milkshake with red sprinkles, strawberry syrup, topped with whipped cream, more sprinkles, a candy eyeball, vampire teeth, a syringe full of strawberry syrup and a frosted rim. “The Basic Witch” is a green-tinted cookies & cream shake topped with Kit-Kats, candy eyeballs, a chocolate chip cookie and a “witch’s hat” waffle cone.
The new ice cream shop is co-owned by Asiah Williams and Ronald Cardwell.
“This is very new. We opened up this summer,” Williams said. “I’m originally from St. Albans, so this is kind of my own stomping grounds. We have a lot of friends here. My co-owner, Ronald Cardwell, is also my fiance. We worked in other restaurants. ... We just worked our way up and decided to start our own restaurant.”
Williams said the location, a previous art studio, was available in May.
“The only thing we kept were the colors,” Williams said. “We had to put in all of the kitchen equipment and the tables. Because it was an art studio, we wanted it to be colorful and bright, something fun for the kids. We had our opening on July 17, and we got hit very hard. When there’s something new in a small town, people are very happy to try it out.”
Desserts aren’t the only thing on the menu. There’s an assortment of sandwiches including a BLT ($7.49), a French Dip Roast Beef ($8.49) and a Turkey Bacon Avocado ($8.49).
“Our Stacked Signature is probably our most popular sandwich,” Williams said. “It comes with four different types of meat and three different cheeses. We now have a Philly Cheese Steak, and now that it is getting colder we are about to introduce our soups.”
A different soup will be available each week.
“We switch up our milkshakes for the season. ... When we get closer to the Christmas season, we are going to have snowmen and Santa Claus ones. My favorite milkshake is the Banana Pudding. It is topped with a whole banana. Our most popular is the Banana Cheesecake, which is topped with a slice of cheesecake. With our Stacked Milkshakes, they’re like getting two desserts in one.”
The winter months will introduce Stacked Hot Chocolates.
“They’re just like our milkshakes; they’re big and pretty. We will have a salted and sweet hot chocolate with pretzels, and popcorn caramel on top as well as a strawberry chocolate with strawberries and nuts on top,” Williams said.
Signature milkshakes are $9.99 and come with some elaborate toppings like the “Mint Chocolate Delight,” which is a chocolate milkshake blended with chocolate chips and mint. The shake features a chocolate frosted rim with chopped Andes mints. It’s topped with a York Peppermint Patty, a brownie and whipped cream. There’s also classic milkshakes for $4.29, sundaes for $3.50 and root beer floats for $4.29.
Stacked Shake & Sandwich is located at 78 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans, West Virginia. It is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Closed Mondays. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For a full menu and online takeout order, visit https://stackedshake.com or find them on Facebook.