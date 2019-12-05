HUNTINGTON — This fall, Steak ‘n Shake opened in the Marshall University Memorial Student Center, joining Huntington Market, La Famiglia Express and the expanded Chick-Fil-A in a newly renovated food court.
Students, faculty and guests can enjoy the of signature Steakburgers as well as chicken fingers, hotdogs and milkshakes. The new restaurant opened in August at the start of the fall semester.
According to Ryan Zipperian, marketing specialist for Marshall Dining Services, the restaurant’s road to the Student Center had a few potholes, so to speak.
“We first had Steak ‘n Shake two years ago in the form of a food truck. It was extremely popular, but the vehicle itself was very, very prone to breaking down. We had a lot of problems with the truck. We got it going again about a year ago because it was insanely popular with our students and faculty,” Zipperian said. “So the decision was made between the representatives from Marshall University and the contract representatives from Sodexo. We knew it would be an asset to the dining operation at Marshall. I’ve been very impressed with the turnout of Steak ‘n Shake.”
Though it has a smaller menu than a full-size Steak ‘n Shake location, customers can enjoy the Original Double Cheese & Fries for $3.99, specialty burgers like the Prime Steakburger ($6.99) served on a brioche bun or the Frisco Melt ($5.49) served on sourdough. Other entrees include a Steak Frank ‘n Fries ($3.99), Chicken Fingers & Fries ($3.99) and a BLT sandwich ($4.29.) For dessert, milkshakes are available in classic flavors like chocolate ($2.99) or specialty flavors like Peanut Butter Cup ($3.89).
“There’s a real difference in the way the burgers are initially prepared and prepped,” Zipperian said. “There’s a unique way that they are seasoned and prepped by grill specialists that have to go to special training. I can only encourage you to come down and try one. It’s not your standard burger. You’re not going to go down the street to a fast food chain and find a burger like this one. For the quality and deliciousness of it for the price, you can’t beat it.”
Steak ‘n Shake is located at the food court at the Memorial Student Center. It is open from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday when school is in session and closed on Sundays. Cash and all major credit/debit cards are accepted as well as Meal Plans and Herd Points. Checks and Steak ‘n Shake gift cards are not accepted at this time. For more information, call Marshall Dining at 304-696-2544.