The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Fans of The Stelli Delicatessen were disappointed when that restaurant closed last year. However, founders Seth and Stella Levy have used the “old noodle” to open a new business.

The Stellar Noodle Co. opened its doors in the former Stelli location on 4th Avenue in Huntington. The new restaurant had its official opening on March 28. The restaurant features traditional ramen noodles served in a variety of broth as well as an assortment of sides. It is owned by Seth and Stella Levy and Edward Paul.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you