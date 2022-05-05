HUNTINGTON — The Summit Beer Station is a cozy little bar that originally opened at Heritage Station in 2013 before moving to its new home on 9th Street in 2017.
The bar is unique in that its taps only offer craft, import and independent breweries’ offerings. It also offers an assortment of fine bourbons and other spirits.
The bar is owned by Jeff McKay.
The brewery has partnered with The Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge to produce its own beer, a German Pilsner called “13 Shots in Munich.”
“We opened the beer garden in spring 2021. It stemmed a bit from COVID. During the height of the pandemic, we were able to get outdoor permits for temporary relief. To get an outdoor permit you had to offer food, so we started offering snacks. Then after the temporary permits everyone loved the snacks, so I believe Jeff decided to expand,” bartender Josh Steffey said. “We are also now doing brats and kielbasa on the patio on Wednesdays and Thursdays. We just started doing them last Wednesday. It ties in on our Kölsch night where we offer specials on Gaffel Kölsch.”
There are currently three charcuterie boards served with pickles and mustard. There’s a Gouda Cheese ($6), a Chimay Cheese ($9) and Salami ($6.50). On Wednesday and Thursday, you can choose between Bratwursts ($5.50) and Kielbasa ($5.50) served with mustard and/or sauerkraut.
“Out on the patio we tend to offer a lot of lighter beers,” Steffey said. “For someone new to craft beers, I’d recommend something like Kölsch as they’re very lightly hopped and very drinkable. Among the craft beers we offer on the patio are High Ground Company Kölsch and Big Timber Noble Pils. From Weathered Ground we have Dark Side of Bliss and Maple Bourbon Barrel Ale, which is a very boozy beer.”
Summit Beer Station is located at 321 9th St. in Huntington. It is open Monday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m. and from 4 p.m. until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Sunday hours are from noon until 10 p.m. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.