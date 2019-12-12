HUNTINGTON — Named after a Don Henley song, Sunset Grill is Huntington’s newest restaurant that is located in the former home of Prime on 4th and Huntington Prime.
The new spot offers an upscale spin on classic comfort food with locally sourced ingredients. Sunset Grill is owned by Sandy Call, who also owns the Bridge Street Bistro in Charleston. The name isn’t the only thing musically themed. The restaurant is adorned with albums and art from a variety of Call’s favorite artists, including Prince, Kiss and Grand Funk Railroad. The restaurant will regularly feature local musical acts on weekends.
“I started in the restaurant business when I was a teenager in high school,” Call said. “I worked local mom-and-pop place called The River’s Edge in St. Albans, West Virginia, which was one of the main local places to eat. I got to know independent restaurant owners there. I learned the traditions of keeping it local, supporting local and looking out for locals. The owners took pride in going to the local church and supporting the local baseball teams — things I do now.”
Call said she just bought the Bridge Street Bistro after being the general manager for the past eight years.
“After the announcement was made, I was contacted by Alex Vence, who owns the building, and mutual friend of ours, Rick Clay, who is a local businessman. Clay said there was this great space I should look at. So I gathered up my managers, and we went on a field trip on a Sunday because that when the Bistro was closed. We did a tour of the venue and put our heads together to see if it was feasible or not. It all kinda fit together.”
Call said her team had to do some plumbing and electrical work, as well as some light cosmetic work at the front of the restaurant.
“I brought out a lot of album covers, and I kept some old pictures because they really reflect the spirit of the town,” Call said.
A grand opening is set for 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16.
The menu offers a variety of dishes, including Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf ($25), Pork and Wild Mushroom Ragout ($25) and Cedar Plank Scottish Salmon ($21). There are also pizzas like the Mushroom and Truffle Pizza ($16) and salads like the Sunset Chef Salad ($15). Many of the meats and vegetables are locally sourced.
“I went to our executive chef John Wright, who helps run the Bridge Street Bistro, and chef Derek Merrill here to put their minds together to design this menu. The only thing I told them I specifically wanted on the menu was the Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf,” Call said. “I wanted something comfort food that people could always go to. There’s something middle of the road and Appalachian about it.”
“I think the poutine a very interesting dish with mussels, cheese curds and brown gravy,” Merrill said. “The Dueling Beef Medallions are something that nobody around here is doing. As far as the cocktails go, our mojito is delicious.”
Sunset Grill is located at 910 4th Ave., Suite 100, in Huntington. It is open from 5-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday. It is closed on Sundays. Cash and all major credit/debit cards are accepted. For reservations, private parties and more information call 681-888-5599. You can follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/sunsetgrillwv/ and visit their website at https://www.sunsetgrillwv.com.