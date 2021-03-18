HURRICANE, W.Va. — You might say that baking is a family affair for Ryan Grubbs, the owner of Sweet Mama’s Bakery in Hurricane, West Virginia. The name is an homage to the fact that her mother taught her how to bake. Every day the small bakery offers a variety of cupcakes, cookies, macarons, tarts, pies, cakes and other delicious treats.
“My mom had a bakery in downtown Charleston called Cranberry Faire. I always said she made me work there when I was in college. After I graduated I worked a normal job for a few years, but my husband, Tom and I decided to open this on a whim. I really wanted to do it again. We found this spot, and it just sort of worked out,” Grubbs said. “This location used to belong to Island Teriyaki. This space became available to us in August of 2019, and we were able to open up in November of the same year. We had to put a couple of things in the kitchen and completely redecorate the walls. We had to remove two layers of signs because there was a Chinese restaurant here before Island Teriyaki.”
Cannolis, eclairs and chocolate and vanilla cupcakes are always available.
“We rotate the specialty cupcakes. We might have a chocolate extreme or peanut butter cupcake. Right now, we have a green cupcake with a chocolate coin for St. Patrick’s Day,” Grubbs sad. “Easter is coming up. We are going to have some specialty cakes. We will be making Easter baskets for the kids. We are also going to be making some specialty cupcakes.”
Specialty items include Cake Bombs, which have cake on the bottom and a flavored mousse on top covered in a flavored ganache.
“We are pretty well known for our cinnamon rolls and our pepperoni rolls,” Grubbs said. “We have three different types of cinnamon rolls at all times. We have a regular cinnamon roll, a Sweet Mama cinnamon roll with apples and walnuts, and one we change every month. This month we have one with cherry and almonds.”
Customers can have custom cakes and pies made. Pies are usually $16.95 each. Cakes start at $15 for a round cake. Cupcakes start at $1.50 each with specialty cupcakes going for $2.75. There are Italian cookies for 75 cents and jumbo cookies for $2.45. Jumbo Cinnamon Rolls are $3.75, and Pepperoni Rolls are $3.50. Customers looking to arrange orders for parties and other special occasions should call at least two to three days ahead.
“Our Chocolate Explosion Cupcake which is chocolate with chocolate filling and chocolate icing is quite popular. Our Reese’s Peanut Butter cookie, that’s popular,” Grubbs said. “We also do some local deliveries particularly for people who want something delivered to a family member who can’t come in.”
Sweet Mama’s Bakery is located at 3524-B Teays Valley Road in Hurricane, W.Va. It is currently open 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For special order or carryout, call 304-397-6032. For specials and specialty items, visit www.facebook.com/sweetmamaswv.