HUNTINGTON — The Tequila Grill near Barboursville is breaking out the mimosas to celebrate its five-year anniversary. The Mexican restaurant has a special Sunday menu featuring waffles, French toast and special brunch-themed tacos. It’s also been rolling out new specials every week.
“Last month was actually our five-year anniversary. We opened during my freshman year at Marshall. As the place started to get busier and busier, my dad, Jose Gonzalez (the owner), needed some help. So I was there to lend a hand,” said manager Jasson Gonzalez. “My Dad’s always worked in restaurants. He moved to the United States when he was 16 years old. He started in Chicago working in a German restaurant. We later moved to Missouri and then to Portsmouth, Ohio. Then from there he went over here and opened his own business.”
The brunch menu began about two months ago.
“We basically wanted to do a typical brunch menu with the classics like pancakes, French toast and waffles, but we wanted to do a Mexican twist on it. For instance our version of Chicken and Waffles has a spicy strawberry jalapeno jam on it and a mango habanero sauce,” Gonzalez said. “We also have our Hangover Tacos, which instead of a tortilla use a pancake shell. Basically every week we change it a bit. We like to do variations so it’s going to be a new experience for our customers each time.”
Among the brunch specials are Strawberry Banana Pancakes ($9.99) topped with strawberries with cream, banana and powdered sugar. There’s also the OG Tacos ($11.99) filled with scrambled egg, chorizo, bacon, home fries, Monterey jack cheese, avocado, red onion and a chipotle sauce.
For heavy appetites there’s the Rex ($11.99), a massive fried burrito filled with steak, hash browns, scrambled eggs, chorizo, pico del gallo and Monterey jack cheese. The brunch menu also includes some special cocktails such as the Pineapple Coconut Mojito ($9.99) and the Tropical Sunrise Mimosa ($5.99).
“We’ve got a wide variety on our regular menu of everything — tacos, chimichanga, enchiladas, quesadillas, burritos, etc. I think one of our stronger points is our more authentic dishes like our carne asada, which has grilled cactus on it. We also have traditional Mexican tacos, which are called our Tacos Asados. You can pick any combination from carnitas, barbacoa, steak and chicken,” Gonzalez said. “Each week we have one to two new specials. For instance we’ve had buffalo chicken tacos. Also each Friday we are having a seafood special for the month of Lent. It is a couple of months away, but we are already planning a special menu for Cinco De Mayo. We will have some special shirts and a couple of drinks for the occasion.”
Tequila Grill is located at 5636 U.S. Route 60 next to Big Lots. It is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday. Sunday brunch is from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carryout orders or more information, call 304-948-6499. For specials you can follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TequilaGrillWV/ and for a full menu visit http://www.tequilagrillwv.com.