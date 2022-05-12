Teriyaki Madness, a chain that serves up a Seattle style (with a ginger and garlic-infused sauce) chicken as well as steak and tofu teriyaki, has opened at 6304 U.S. Route 60 East in Barboursville next to Little Caesars Pizza.
BARBOURSVILLE — Whether you’re craving some Asian-inspired cuisine or looking for some healthy eating, there’s a new option in Barboursville. Founded in Denver, Colorado, in 2003, Teriyaki Madness is a chain that serves up a Seattle style (with a ginger and garlic-infused sauce) chicken as well as steak and tofu teriyaki. Today, the chain has more than 200 locations. The Barboursville location opened May 5 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“This brand reached out to us because there’s not really anything like this in Barboursville like it,” said Saraha Weitzman, director of operations. “Greg Darby is the owner, and he was working with the landlord to select this site. We started working here in January, and we were the last ones in this space. Everything is made to order. All of our ingredients are fresh. We’re not one of those restaurants with a walk-in where everything comes in frozen. All of our chicken comes in fresh.”
Customers will start their bowl by choosing a protein and a sauce. Options include Chicken Teriyaki, Steak Teriyaki, Teriyaki Salmon, Spicy Chicken, Spicy Tofu Teriyaki and Chicken Katsu (breaded chicken). Bowls range in size from Junior (starting at $7.99 for Teriyaki Chicken), to Regular ($9.29) and Large ($11.49). From there you can choose white rice, brown rice, fried rice or yakisoba noodles ($1 extra). For an extra 75 cents you can heat things up with an extra spicy Mad Sauce.
Appetizers include Edamame ($4.39), Chicken Egg Rolls ($2.29 each) and Chicken Pot-stickers (six for $5.90 or eight for $5.99).
“Chicken Teriyaki is our signature dish. Obviously, we’re Teriyaki Madness. Our Spicy Chicken may actually outsell the Teriyaki. Some people get scared off when they hear the word ‘spicy,’ but it’s more flavorful than hot,” Weitzman said. “We are also going to start catering as we move on. Anything that is on our menu we can make into whatever portions you need for a group.”
