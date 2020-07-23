HUNTINGTON — If you like sandwiches, hot dogs and cupcakes, there’s a new restaurant on 9th Street you might want to flock to. Located in the former home of Vic’s Ivy Cuisine, the new restaurant has a beach theme with pictures of pelicans and flamingos. Owner Jacki Shaffer chose the cafe’s name because “The Beak” was a family nickname for her mother, Wanda Raye, who passed away in 2005.
“Owning a restaurant is something I always wanted to do. My mother owned a chain of convenience stores in South Carolina. So when the opportunity arose, our family decided to do it,” Shaffer said. “We started work in February, and we were planning on opening up in March, but then the COVID-19 crisis hit. So we had to wait. We had to repaint the whole inside. We had to build our countertops, and all of our equipment and furniture is brand new. The artwork was done by my daughter. We opened on July 8th.”
Shaffer’s father had nicknamed her mother “The Beak” because her beak was always in his food.
“So when we decided to name it, all of the grandkids were like ‘Let’s name it after Mama,’ ” Shaffer said.
The cafe offers a small variety of submarine sandwiches including a Ham & Cheese, Turkey, Roast Beef and a BLT for $7.99. You can have them topped with your choice of cheese, vegetables and dressing. There’s also a salad available ($4.99 small, $6.99 large) featuring lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, cheese, banana peppers and jalapenos. Hot dogs are $2.59 topped with a homemade sauce, mustard, onion, cheese and jalapenos.
“I’m going to do my Mama’s recipes for homemade macaroni salad and homemade potato salad. My hot dog sauce is also homemade,” Shaffer said.
Every day the restaurant has a selection of cupcakes for $2 each in a variety of flavors, including S’mores, Strawberry Lemonade and Razzle-Berry (a mixture of raspberry and blackberry). Every day there’s a special pie of the day with slices for $2.16 each. Pies include Turtle, Apple, Lemon Meringue and French Vanilla.
The Beak Cafe is located at 412 9th St., in Huntington. It is open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carry-out order or more information, call 681-378-3980. For specials, you can follow them at https://www.facebook.com/TheBeakCafe.