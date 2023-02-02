DUNBAR, W.Va. — The Super Bowl is traditionally one of the busiest nights of the year for bars, and nestled in Dunbar is one of West Virginia’s premier sports bars.
Established in 2017, The Bucket serves up deep-fried pepperoni rolls, smoked chicken wings, steak and a variety of burgers. The bar features a large projector screen for game night as well as indoor and outdoor stage areas for live music and a tiki bar for the summer months. The bar is owned by Chris Adkins.
“My family has a long history in the restaurant business. Part of my family came in from Hungary and started a beer garden in Fayetteville. I have a cousin in Charleston who started a restaurant called the Swiftwater Cafe. I’ve been in the mining industry for 25 years and I was in the service before that. While working in the mining industry, I did a lot of traveling and saw a lot of hospitality. I felt the area needed something new,” Adkins said.
Adkins found the perfect location for his new establishment in Dunbar, but it took some work to get it to represent his vision.
“This building was originally a garden and gazebo center in 1984. Over the years, it changed hands several times. It was a church for a period of time and a couple of different bars were in this location. When I bought it, it was in somewhat rough shape and it took six months of rehabbing before we could open,” Adkins said. “At one point we were going to call it ‘The Rusty Bucket’ because we had to put so much work into fixing it up, but the name was taken so we simply shortened it to ‘The Bucket.’ We opened on October 20th, 2017. People really liked what we were doing, so we were able to extend the building out to include the tiki bar area and the outdoor stage.”
While lots of work went into the creating the right atmosphere, the food is what really shines, according to Adkins.
“We have a really, really awesome steak. We have a smoker out front, which we use for our wings. We also use it for our pulled pork. When we started, our menu was a bit smaller. Wings and pepperoni rolls were things we offered from Day 1. We have the largest wings you can buy without getting a whole chicken,” Adkins said. “Our burgers are all black angus burgers. Our kitchen staff does a tremendous job of making everything look and taste great.”
Popular appetizers include the Deep Fried Pepperoni Roll ($8, $12). There’s also wings served bone-in, smoked or fried ($9 for six) or boneless ($7) wings are served in a variety flavors, including Buffalo, BBQ and “Mountaineer Gold.” Another signature appetizer is the Bucket Balls ($9), which are corn fritters with pepperjack and cotija cheeses plus a jalapeno-lime batter. There’s a variety of burgers like the Hangover Burger ($14), which comes with two beef patties, bacon, American and provolone cheeses, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and a fried egg. Sandwiches include the “Gene R. Parr’’ Fried Bologna ($8), BLT ($7), and Pulled Pork BBQ ($10).
“We have a frozen cocktail called ‘The Dream Bucket’ that people really enjoy in the summer. We also have brand-new Moonshine slushies. We also have a variety of domestics and craft beers. We try to highlight our state’s brewers like The Peddler and Big Timber with our craft beers,” Adkins said. “We regularly have live music. We are putting together an event for the summer called ‘Bucketfest,’ which is a two- to three-day event which will have live bands, mechanical bull riding, and games like corn hole. We try to put some of the heritage of West Virginia into our outdoor area. Some of the posts for the Tiki Bar were formerly support posts for coal mining operations. We also have a fossilized tree stump outside. In coal mining, they’re called ‘kettle bottoms’ or ‘widow makers.’ Ours is about 3,500 pounds and 350 million years old.”
The Bucket is located at 4030 Washington St. West in Dunbar, West Virginia. It is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. until midnight Fridays and Saturday; and 1-9 p.m. Sundays. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carryout order or private parties, call 304-746-4417. For a full menu, visit www.thebucketwv.com/. Follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thebucketwv/.
