HUNTINGTON — The dog days of summer have arrived, but there’s a new place along East Pea Ridge near Barboursville where people can chill out.
Located next to US Gas, the Chill Zone is a shop serving homemade ice cream and Italian ice. The ice cream parlor opened May 19 and is co-owned by Craig Kitchen and Kristi Bowen.
“I first had this idea in 2005 when I looked into a small business I could get into with a low startup cost. This was one of them, but I just never came through with it until now,” Kitchen said. “We wanted to bring something new to the area, and you just don’t see Italian ice being sold around here.
“I was also told by a family member we should also make homemade ice cream. About four months ago, I bought a $40 home ice cream maker and started to learn how to make ice cream. I learned from some guys in Florida who have been making the stuff for 30 years. From there, I started to experiment with flavors. To get the product out, I would basically hand it out for free. People fell in love with it.”
They started construction in the building March 1 with electrical work, painting and remodeling.
“This space was basically a storage unit for the US Gas station next door. The owner of the space used to be neighbors with me, and he thought it would be a great idea for me to come in and sell our product,” Kitchen said.
Customers looking for a light treat can choose from an assortment of Italian ices in such flavors as Cotton Candy, Bomb Pop, Blueberry Blast, Lucky Lemon and Mango Madness. Cups are available in one scoop ($3), two scoops ($5) and three scoops ($6). You can also enjoy Gelati ($6), which consists of a scoop of Italian ice and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Ice cream flavors include Salted Pecan, Oreo Mint, Birthday Cake and Strawberry. There is a new flavor of the week. Ice cream is available in one- to three-scoop cups ($3-$6). You can choose from an assortment of toppings for an additional 75 cents, including caramel, peanut butter and chocolate sauce. For $1 more, you can put it in a waffle cone. Root beer floats are also for sale.
“Our Italian ice is a product that comes out of Philadelphia. It’s smooth and creamy like ice cream, but nondairy. So it’s sort of like sorbet,” Kitchen said. “It’s fat-free, dairy-free, cholesterol-free and vegan friendly.
“As for the ice cream, I would say the Butter Pecan and the Salted Caramel are our most popular flavors.”
The Chill Zone is located at 6206 East Pea Ridge in Huntington. It is open from noon until 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and noon until 7 p.m. Sunday. It is closed Mondays. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted.
For more information, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/The-Chill-Zone-LLC-109778958399270.