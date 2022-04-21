ASHLAND — There’s a new “Doc” in town, and while it doesn’t make house calls, you also don’t need an appointment.
Originally starting as a food truck, The Coffee Doc is a small coffee shop located next to Fat Patty’s serving up lattes, snacks, sandwiches and sweets. It is owned by Jessica and Charles Caudill and opened its doors March 17.
“I’m a 911 dispatcher and my husband, Charles, is retired. Back in October we decided we wanted to do something that we owned, and we opened a mobile food truck,” Jessica Caudill said. “We weren’t sure what we wanted to do, and we did a lot of research. We ended up deciding to go into the coffee business. I’ve always loved science and everything medical, so my grandparents have always called me ‘Doc.’ So we went with that theme for a name. We ran the truck until January.
“We were asked to come here. We said we weren’t interested, but the owner of this building pressed on and we decided to give it a shot. We will continue to operate the truck. Right now we are booked up through the end of summer.
“For the last 10 years this building sat empty. Prior to that it was a jewelry store called Got Rocks and in the ’50s it was a barber shop. It’s a small space, less than 300 square feet. We had to completely gut this space because there was no plumbing on the kitchen side. We did end up keeping the original flooring,” Caudill said. “We wanted to use another small business for our coffee, so we use Goose Bridle for our coffee, which is based out of Grayson, Kentucky. They make a special ‘prescription’ blend just for us. It’s a mix of Guatemalan and Brazilian beans.”
Customers can enjoy a traditional coffee ($2 small, $3 large) or iced coffee ($4 to $5). You can also get a latte ($4.50 to $5.50), shaken espresso ($3 to $4) and cold brew coffee ($3 to $4). For kids, there’s the Loaded Hot Cocoa ($3 to 4) and Cotton Candy Blast ($3.50 to $4.50), which is a non-coffee-based drink that can be served hot or cold.
There is a breakfast menu that includes egg bites ($4.50), muffins ($3) and a bagel with cream cheese ($3.50). There are two types of avocado toast ($4) — a regular and a “Western,” which is served with a sweet mango salsa. There’s also a selection of sandwich platters ($8.50) served with chips that includes a chicken salad croissant, a BLT and club sandwich croissant.
“We have started making panini sandwiches. You can make it with turkey and bacon, or ham and cheese. We are going to start doing pimento cheese paninis. Our house special for this location is a drink called the Cookie Dough Cold Brew, which has a vanilla bean cold foam with cookie dust on top of it,” Caudill said. “We’ve paired with Boujee Bakes, which is based out of Ohio. They bring in fresh no-bake cookies. Those go for $3 apiece.”
The Coffee Doc is located at 317 15th St. in Ashland. It is open from 6:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is closed Sundays. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For more information, including food truck catering options, call 606-585-6555. For specials, visit The Coffee Doc on Facebook.