The Coffee Doc has opened its second location in the Ashland Town Center. Like the 15th Street location, the shop offers freshly brewed, locally roasted coffee as well as an assortment of smoothies, sandwiches and pastries. The new location near the food court opened its doors on July 11.
“When I was a kid I always had an interest in science and medical subjects so my grandparents always called me Doc. I worked with a doctor’s office several times starting as an EMT,” said Jessica Caudill, owner of The Coffee Doc. “We started as a food truck and wanted to start with something that didn’t have a lot of overhead so we chose coffee. We were successful enough that the mall approached us about opening a location here. We opened our first brick-and-mortar location on 15th Street in March. There were a lot more hoops and legalities to clear with the mall first. This space, which was formerly home of the Kentucky Korner, wasn’t a restaurant so we had to move in a refrigeration unit and sink unit before we could get up to code. We also had to do a lot of painting and redo the floors. We started work in June and opened up in the second week of July.”
“We use Goose Bridle, a local roaster, for our coffee, which is based out of Grayson. They created a special ‘prescription blend,’ which you can only buy here. In addition to serving it you can buy bags of our beans here,” Caudill said. “We wanted to use another local small business because small businesses feed off of each other. In addition to our brewed coffee we have a number of other drinks. We have a ‘Loaded Hot Chocolate,’ which has a shot of espresso in it. We also have a ‘Red Bull Band-Aid,’ which is flavored Red Bull that you can get over ice or a slushie, we can also mix it with some lemonade. We also have a ‘Cotton Candy Blast,’ which is lemonade and boba. We also have a ‘Coffee Flight,’ which is a (selection) of four 7-ounce drinks you can sample.”
Coffee options include fresh brewed coffee ($2.25 small, $3.25 large), iced coffee ($3.50-$4.50), latte ($5-$6), and cold brew ($3.50-$4.50). There’s also flavored lemonade ($3.75, $4.75), smoothies ($5), and specialty teas ($4, $5). The “House Special” is a cookie dough cold brew with vanilla bean cold foam.
Breakfast is served all day and options include avocado toast ($4.50), egg bites ($4.95) and cinnamon rolls ($3.50). There are a variety of lunch options including a chicken salad croissant ($6), BLT ($6) and a chicken wrap ($7).
“Our BLT is a huge hit as is our chicken salad and we sell out every day. The one downside of being so small is that when we run out of something we run out,” Caudill said. “We also use a local supplier for one of our specialty cookies, which is Boujee Bakes. We are currently looking for some employees and have put our food truck on hold until both our locations are fully staffed. We are, however, running some popup events.”
