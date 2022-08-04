The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ASHLAND — If you need a pick-me-up in Ashland there’s a new coffee shop that has just what the doctor ordered.

The Coffee Doc has opened its second location in the Ashland Town Center. Like the 15th Street location, the shop offers freshly brewed, locally roasted coffee as well as an assortment of smoothies, sandwiches and pastries. The new location near the food court opened its doors on July 11.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you