HUNTINGTON — With his first restaurant, Oscar’s Breakfast, Burgers & Brews, Jason Beter brought high-end burgers to Barboursville.
Now he has a new restaurant. The Corner Hoagies & Hops is a small bar with serious sandwiches and an emphasis on local beers. Located in the former home of Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes and Fries across the street from Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington, the new restaurant had a soft opening Aug. 27.
“Hwy 55 closed in March, and we took possession in April,” Beter said. “I was approached by the building owner to put something in here. So we came in and looked at it, then came up with the concept.
“We own Oscar’s, and we wanted to do something different. We also wanted to make sure we didn’t step on all the other cool restaurants on this block. So we had to make something that complemented everyone on this block. So we came up with a cool sandwich shop that sells beer.”
Beter said his son, Lucas, is the chef and comes up with the sandwiches.
“I grew up in Huntington, and there’s a lot of meaning around here for me. So the names are all for places that were around when I came around here,” Beter said. “The Scoreboard is named for a place my uncle used to have in Huntington years ago. The Davidson is named for Davidson’s records. Cruise Avenue and the Drop Shop Dip were places I would go to.
“Some are also named for family. The Beter BLT comes from our family name, the Belford is named for Belford Avenue where my grandmother lived, and the Thuma Sandwich is named after my grandfather.”
The Corner has a variety of sandwiches, many of which are served on homemade hoagie rolls from Brunetti’s Italian Bakery. These include the Opera House ($9), which has meatballs, mozzarella, caramelized onion, marinara sauce and a basil pesto. There’s also a take on a Philly cheesesteak called the Belford ($9) and an Italian sub called Cruise Avenue ($10). Other sandwiches include the Fesenmeier reuben ($10), the Drop Shop Dip French dip ($9) and the 1896 Club Sandwich ($10). Appetizers include Irish Nachos ($8), Roasted Red Pepper Hummus ($7), Fried Pickles ($7) and Fried Green Tomatoes ($8). There are also salads and soups of the day.
The bar exclusively serves West Virginia draft beers from all over the state, ranging from Huntington’s The Peddler to Charles Town’s Abolitionist Ale Works. There’s also a house cocktail list, which includes drinks like The Corner Old Fashion, H-Town Mule and Pullman Pear.
“My personal favorite is the Drop Shop Dip because a French Dip is my favorite type of sandwich,” Beter said. “Our meatball sub, the Opera House, is also amazing. The Perkins, which is sort of our take on a Monte Cristo sandwich, has been one of the most popular right out of the gate. Our Spicy Feta Dip is insanely popular, and everyone likes our house-made pickles, which we serve both normal and fried.”
The Corner Hoagies & Hops is located at 801 3rd Ave., in Huntington. It is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It is closed on Sundays. Cash, Apple Pay and all major credit cards are accepted. No checks are taken at this time. For carryout orders, call 304-696-5501. For specials, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thecornerhh/ and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/thecornerhh/.