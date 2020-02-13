HUNTINGTON — Started in 2015, The Den By Denny’s is a chain of fast casual restaurants spun off of the Denny’s diner chain. Aimed directly at college kids, the restaurants offer traditional Denny’s fare like The Grand Slam Breakfast.
The Den came to Marshall University as part of the remodeling of the Towers Marketplace, opening its doors at the start of the fall 2019 semester. The restaurant offers a variety of brunch, lunch and dinner options. There are currently 16 Den locations across the country, all located at universities.
“It’s basically a scaled-down Denny’s. Anyone who has been to Denny’s knows you can get a delicious breakfast and amazing sandwiches,” said Ryan Zipperian, marketing specialist for Marshall Dining. “There is a little bit of a wait at the Den. ... If you order a stack of pancakes, it’s going to be made fresh. If you order a cheeseburger, it’s made with fresh beef and it’s not frozen. ... They do get food done very quickly, but some things just take awhile to cook.”
Zipperian said feedback about dining options indicated students wanted a late-night option.
“Traditionally, Denny’s locations are open very late. So that was how we kind of grabbed this concept and wanted to run with it,” Zipperian said.
Customers looking for a hearty brunch can enjoy a Bacon, Egg & Cheese Melt served on a maple-spice butter brioche bun or a Chipotle Breakfast Burrito filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese and a chipotle sauce. If you are looking for lunch or dinner, there are options like The Den Burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onions. The menu also offers a variety of sandwiches and wraps like the Cali Chicken Sandwich, which has grilled chicken, pico de gallo avocado, ranch and a spring mix of vegetables on a seven-grain bread. They have also recently introduced a vegetarian Beyond Burger.
“I know burgers are very popular in this area,” Zipperian said. “I sincerely think our burger can hold up to any chain in town. It’s served fresh, it’s thick, and it’s made to order. Our fries are unique in that they’re cut in a homestyle way. What’s nice is that this is on campus. Student’s don’t have to get up and drive if they want this kind of meal.”
Because it’s on campus, the restaurant falls under the campus dining program. They accept Flex dollars and Herd Points.
“If you have some time between classes or you are on your lunch break working downtown, it’s a great spot to get a bite. I’m an old-fashioned meat and potatoes guy, so I often dig in on that Grand Slam. I know the kids love the French Toast,” Zipperian said.
The Den By Denny’s is located at the Towers Marketplace at 1854 5th Ave., Huntington. The Marketplace’s public entrance is at the rear of the building. It is open for brunch from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and dinner hours are from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Friday. It is closed on Saturdays. Sunday hours are from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. Marshall students can use Flex and Herd Points.
For more information, call Marshall Dining at 304-696-2544 or visit https://marshall.sodexomyway.com/dining-near-me/towers-marketplace. For a full menu, visit https://www.thedenbydennys.com.