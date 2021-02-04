IRONTON — Located on Adams Street in Ironton, the End Zone Pizzeria is a mom-and-pop sports bar with a ton of local charm.
According to owner Rick Haynes, The End Zone has quite a history.
“In 1993, this whole block burned down. There were just a bunch of old buildings here, and there used to be a pizza shop where our parking lot is now originally that was Anderson’s Grocery,” Haynes said. “In 1999, a franchise of Pizza Forum chain out of Indiana opened. We then bought it in 2001. We didn’t want to be a chain, so we changed the name The End Zone.
“We have so many pizzas, I can’t even name them all,” Haynes said. “We have a white pizza that’s popular. We have a new cauliflower crust that people seem to really like. We also have a Buffalo Chicken and Taco Pizza. We also have a Zonewich, which is a sandwich served on pizza crust. It’s our pride and joy here.”
Customers can build their own 8-inch, 12-inch or 16-inch pizza starting at $4.99 for a 8-inch cheese pizza. Specialty pies include the All Meat with sausage, pepperoni, ham and bacon and Barbecue Chicken made with grilled chicken, a sweet BBQ crust and mozzarella cheese. There’s also Pizza Bread ($8.99) made with cheese, pizza sauce and your choice of toppings.
The End Zone also has a variety of boneless and traditional wings available in orders of 6 ($5.99), 12 ($9.99), 18 ($13.59), 24 ($16.99) and 50 ($33.59). Sauces include Teriyaki, BBQ, Spicy Garlic Parmesan and Green Habanero.
There’s also a variety of burgers such as the Bacon ‘n’ Egg ($9.25) and the Mushroom Swiss ($9.99). Salad options include Chicken Salad ($6.99 small, $8.99 large) with grilled or blackened chicken.
“Our wings have been voted best in the Tri-State. We have a big seller called the Cajun Browns. They have breading with Cajun rub on them. They take a little longer to make, but people love them,” Haynes said. “We make all of our sauces here. People buy our ranch in 16-ounce cups. We are expecting to do more carryout orders this year. Last year, we sold over 4,000 wings. People call days in advance. We only buy the fresh jumbo wings, we don’t buy frozen.”
The End Zone is located at 211 Adams St., in Ironton. It is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carryout orders, call 740-533-1111. Masks are currently required for entry. Drive-through pick-up is available. You can follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/theendzoneironton/.