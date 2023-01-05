The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — After founding Fat Patty’s and later moving on to establish Calamity J’s, local restaurateur Clint Artrip has decided to raise the “steaks” with his newest venture.

Located down the street from Calamity J’s, The Grill on Third is an upscale steakhouse serving up fine steaks, chicken, pork chops and seafood. The new business had a soft opening Dec. 1, and a grand opening is being planned. Joining Artrip in the venture are general manager David Olive and chef David Bjorklund. The restaurant features a full-service bar and an upstairs party room.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you