HUNTINGTON — After founding Fat Patty’s and later moving on to establish Calamity J’s, local restaurateur Clint Artrip has decided to raise the “steaks” with his newest venture.
Located down the street from Calamity J’s, The Grill on Third is an upscale steakhouse serving up fine steaks, chicken, pork chops and seafood. The new business had a soft opening Dec. 1, and a grand opening is being planned. Joining Artrip in the venture are general manager David Olive and chef David Bjorklund. The restaurant features a full-service bar and an upstairs party room.
“This was quite a major project. This space used to be home of a bar and some small apartments, and Clint completely renovated this space. This building is all new,” General Manager David Olive explained. “When we opened at the start of December for our first week, we were open for reservation only. We do prefer reservations for Fridays and Saturdays, as it helps us out a lot, but we do welcome walk-ins. While this is a little more upscale than most restaurants in the area, you don’t have to dress up.”
The restaurant offers a Third Avenue Burger ($18) topped with sharp cheddar, mushroom ragu, caramelized onion and applewood bacon served on a brioche roll with a side of your choice.
Steak options include Filet Mignon ($45), Ribeye ($50), and Prime Rib ($36). All entrees are served with two sides. Seafood options include Salmon ($36), Sea Bass ($50) and Scallops ($36). You can also enjoy a Brine Marinated Center-Cut Pork Chop ($38) or Chicken Marsala ($28). Side items include Truffle Fries, Risotto and Baked Mac & Cheese.
“A lot of people go for our filet mignon. My two favorite entrees are our sea bass and our prime rib. Our sea bass is amazing. We usually sell out of prime rib every night,” Olive said. “As far as our sides go, our Brussels sprouts are very popular. We source our meats locally. All of our seafood is fresh and we have a special provider for all of our cuts.
“We have an excellent selection of wines and bourbons at the bar. Blanton’s bourbon is very popular and so is Jefferson’s Ocean. We also have WhistlePig, which is a very popular rye whiskey. As far as wines go, our Bartenura D’Asti is a popular Moscato, and we have a good selection of Cabernets,” Olive said. “We are currently exploring the option of having brunch in the future. We are also planning on having a Valentine’s special.”
The Grill on Third is located at 1513 3rd Ave. in Huntington next to Buddy’s All American BBQ. It is open 4-10 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and Sundays, and 4-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. It is closed Mondays. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For reservations or more information call 304-529-4585. You can follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thegrillonthird or visit https://thegrillonthird.com/
