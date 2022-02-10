HUNTINGTON — Established in 1998 in Ashland, Oregon, The Human Bean is a chain of drive-thru coffee shops with locations in 17 states. The Huntington location opened Jan. 19, and despite — or perhaps because of — frigid winter weather, people have been flocking to give their drinks a try.
The Human Bean employs a dual-drive-thru design similar to Rally’s or Checkers, which allows them to serve more customers. The Huntington location, near Barboursville, is co-owned by Mike and Beth Chapman.
“We own six local Marco’s Pizza restaurants and two Paradise Donuts in the Tri-State area,” Mike Chapman said. “When the COVID pandemic hit, we were looking to diversify our investments, and we thought a drive-thru coffee shop would do well. We did some research to find the brand we liked the best.
“The Human Bean is a family-owned company that’s up and coming. They’re planning on doing several hundred more locations over the coming years, and we decided we wanted to get in on the ground floor. We thought the Tri-State is vastly undeserved with quality coffee options.”
Chapman said work on the new location started “from the ground up.”
“Typically a project like this takes 60 to 90 days to complete,” Chapman said. “It took significantly longer because we had some technical difficulties with the contractor and difficulties due to the pandemic. Eventually I had to let go of the contractor and complete the project ourselves, coordinating with subcontractors. We started work in March and completed the project in January.”
Chapman said their shop is unique because their premium beans are sourced from Costa Rica and are not found at other coffee shops.
“We also carry Steven Smith Teas, which are a premium brand,” Chapman said. “There’s also fruit smoothies and a Red Bull Smoothie that’s become one of our most popular drinks.
“We also sell food. We have breakfast sandwiches, oatmeal, granola bars, biscotti and large cookies.”
Customers looking to grab a bite to eat at The Human Bean can enjoy a Bacon, Egg & Cheese English Muffin ($5.25), a Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel ($5.25) and a Canadian Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant ($5.25). Sweet options include a Chocolate Chip Muffin Top ($2.69) and a Snickerdoodle Cookie ($2.45).
Coffee options include a Mexi Mocha with Mexican chocolate, espresso and steamed milk. There’s also an Irish Cream Breve with Irish cream syrup, espresso and frothy half & half. Noncoffee options include chai, hot tea, fruit smoothies and hot chocolate.
“We also sell coffee to take home by the pound and in K-Cups. We also sell to-go boxes of fresh coffee to take back to your office,” Chapman said.
The Human Bean is located at the Pea Ridge Plaza near Barboursville at 5634 U.S. 60 in Huntington. It is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Cash, Apple Pay and all major credit cards are accepted.
For carryout orders or more information, call 681-888-5433. You can follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/The-Human-Bean-Huntington-Barboursville-111526020843918/, and for company information and a full menu, visit https://thehumanbean.com.