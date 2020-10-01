ASHLAND — Over the years, the corner of Greenup Avenue and 15th Street has been home to a number of restaurants, including Katie’s Corner Cafe, The Lamp Post and Alma’s Italian. It’s now the home of The Mill Cafe & Bakery, which offers a daily rotating selection of cookies, danishes, cream horns and fresh-baked bread. It also has a small variety of sandwiches and different specials each week.
“We saw this space was available in January. My fiance, Mikal Miller (who is also the owner,) went to culinary school in New York with a focus on pastries,” said Joe Clark, front of house manager. “She’s from Ashland, so it seemed like a good opportunity. We signed the papers in January, and our lease started in February. So we opened in March. ... Of course like everyone else we didn’t know how serious corona was going to be. Our first week was actually the week they shut down indoor dining in the state of Kentucky. So we switched to delivery and takeout. We started curbside service to stick with the times and stay on our feet. We were able to do in-house dining again around the beginning of May. We are currently operating at 50% capacity and require our guests to wear a mask upon entering.”
Patrons can kick off the day with a breakfast sandwich served on a choice of housemade bread, with a choice of meat, cheese and an egg for $7. Other breakfast options include a fresh fruit cup ($3.50) or a fruit and yogurt parfait ($8). For lunch there are a variety of sandwiches available for $7, or you can get a $10 box lunch with your choice of sandwich, side and drink. Sandwich options include a Chicken Salad Croissant, a Reuben and a Cuban Sandwich served on toasted Focaccia bread. There is also a weekly special sandwich, wrap or salad.
“Right now with the fall, we are doing a lot of pumpkin stuff. We are doing pumpkin tarts and pumpkin cream horns. We also made pumpkin bread. We are also doing a lot of fruit tarts. The cinnamon rolls are a big seller. We are trying to mix it up and work with whatever is in season,” Clark said. “We are probably going to do some special items when we get closer to Halloween. Mikal is planning on doing some baking classes such as a sugar cookie class. We are currently working with a local farm called Eden’s Harvest where we get most of our eggs. They are also growing some pumpkins for us, and as soon as they’re ripe we will be turning them into pies.”
Among the regular assortment of sweets are a daily “cookie of the day” ($1.50), a chocolate filled croissant and an oatmeal cream pie ($2.50). There is a special brunch menu from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Mill Care & Bakery is located at 207 15th St., in Ashland. It is open from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. It is closed Sunday and Monday. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carryout order or special orders (such as birthday cakes), call 606-547-5385. For weekly specials, follow them at https://www.facebook.com/themillcafeandbakery/.