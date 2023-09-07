The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ASHLAND — Opening right as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, The Mill was a bakery that seemed to have everything stacked against it. Yet through hard work and some of the best pastries in town, The Mill has not only succeeded, but also transformed itself into one of Ashland’s hippest dining establishments.

Moving to the historic GH Murphy building in 2022, the bakery has become a restaurant that has full breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus as well as a Sunday Brunch. It also has a full-service bar. Owner Mikal Clark runs the restaurant with the assistance of her husband, Joe Clark, who serves as its manager.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you