ASHLAND — Opening right as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, The Mill was a bakery that seemed to have everything stacked against it. Yet through hard work and some of the best pastries in town, The Mill has not only succeeded, but also transformed itself into one of Ashland’s hippest dining establishments.
Moving to the historic GH Murphy building in 2022, the bakery has become a restaurant that has full breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus as well as a Sunday Brunch. It also has a full-service bar. Owner Mikal Clark runs the restaurant with the assistance of her husband, Joe Clark, who serves as its manager.
“We actually started around the corner in a tiny little spot. Opening a bakery was something my wife always wanted to do, as we had worked in the restaurant business our whole lives. We opened in March 2020 and our first week was the week they shut down indoor dining. We only did delivery and takeout, scratching and clawing our way,” Joe Clark explained. “The late Dr. E.B. Gevedon was in the process of rebuilding this building when he passed away. John and Brandy Clark (no relation to us) who own Clark’s Pump-N-Shop bought the building. Because Jevedon wanted something local to come in here, they reached out to us because they liked our food and our story.
“We hired an outside designer Seth Cyphers from Ackenpucky, who has worked on some of the most successful restaurants in Huntington. We had to put in all new equipment and went from 4 or 5 people to 45 people. It took us about eight months to open and we opened almost a year ago in August of 2022,” Joe Clark said.
Customers looking to kick off their day at The Mill can enjoy a breakfast sandwich like The Breakfast Hoagie ($7) served with bacon, egg, and provolone. There’s also Avocado Toast ($10) and The Mill ($7) featuring a croissant, egg, and a choice of meat. Lunch options include Roast Beef ($12), Chicken Salad ($10), and Reuben sandwiches ($15.) The Pimento ($11) has fried green tomato, bacon, and lettuce on focaccia bread. All lunch sandwiches are served with a side and a toffee chocolate chip cookie.
Dinner options include Ribeye Steak ($32,) Fried Grouper ($24,) and a Fried Pork Chop ($15.) A favorite at both lunch and dinner time is the Dirty Cajun Burger ($13) which has a blackened beef patty, pepper jack cheese, a cajun aioli, sauteed mushrooms served on ciabatta bread. Sunday brunch options include eggs benedict ($12), stuffed French toast ($12), and Biscuits & Gravy ($10.) Every day the bakery also offers an assortment of baked goods including cream horns ($3), cookies (2 for $4), and Danishes ($4.)
“When we started, it was just lunch pretty much. My wife went to pastry school in New York City. All of our bread is made from scratch and we do, like, nine different types of bread. We pride ourselves on making just about everything we sell. There’s also a lot of southern influence because she grew up with her grandmother cooking after-church meals,” Joe Clark said. “I’m a big fan of our rigatoni, which is a family recipe. I think the grouper is really good. We wanted something to appeal to everyone at dinner. If you want a big fancy meal you can, or you can just grab a sandwich.”
Joe Clark stands behind their products, because he is not only the manager, but also a genuine fan of his wife’s culinary creations.
“For brunch, I eat Biscuits & Gravy every week. The gravy is a bit spicy, but for me it’s just phenomenal. Mikal also does Cheddar Green Onion Scones. I’m also a big fan of the BLTAE (bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado spread, egg) and our Eggs Benedict,” he said.
The Mill is located at 1537 Winchester Ave. in Ashland. It is open 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4-10 p.m. Saturdays; Sunday brunch hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. It is closed Mondays.
