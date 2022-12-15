The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — While there is no shortage of coffee shops where you can get a peppermint latte this holiday season, perhaps none in the Huntington area is as synonymous with Christmas as The Old Village Roaster.

Established by Pete and Vicky Cooper in 1995, the small, family run coffee shop doubles as one of the most unique gift shops in the area. From late fall until Christmas eve, the store offers a wide assortment of gift baskets stuffed with their famous coffee, caramel corn, and other goodies. Customers who are just looking for a break from holiday shopping can enjoy a variety of drinks, candy, nuts and donuts.

