The Old Village Roaster in Huntington, established in 1995, roasts and flavors its own coffee, which can be purchased in bulk or by the cup. The shop also offers caramel corn, teas, chocolates, baked goods, gift baskets, and most popular coffee bar drinks.
HUNTINGTON — While there is no shortage of coffee shops where you can get a peppermint latte this holiday season, perhaps none in the Huntington area is as synonymous with Christmas as The Old Village Roaster.
Established by Pete and Vicky Cooper in 1995, the small, family run coffee shop doubles as one of the most unique gift shops in the area. From late fall until Christmas eve, the store offers a wide assortment of gift baskets stuffed with their famous coffee, caramel corn, and other goodies. Customers who are just looking for a break from holiday shopping can enjoy a variety of drinks, candy, nuts and donuts.
“It all started with my husband’s love of antique equipment. It led to him to purchase our first antique roasting machine, which dates back to 1892. We started experimenting with peanuts, which eventually led to coffee because the roasters were designed to do both,” Vicky Cooper said. ”In the early ‘90s, we traveled around selling peanuts at the Marshall University games and went to all of the fairs and festivals. We started to develop a following, and coffee was starting to become trendy, so eventually we opened a coffee shop.”
The shop is unique because it is the only shop in town that not only roasts, but also flavors coffee on site. Customers can enjoy a daily rotating variety of gourmet drip coffees in 12-ounce ($1.75) and 16-ounce ($2) sizes. There’s also cappuccino ($2.50-$3.50), cafe latte ($2.50-$3.50), caramel apple cider ($2-$4), chai ($3-$4), and hot chocolate ($2.50-$3.50.)
“We have three flavored coffees and three regular brews each day,” Cooper said. Our most-popular flavors are the West Virginia White Christmas and Santa’s Christmas Grog, which we sell in the non-holiday months as Highlander Grog. West Virginia White Christmas has white chocolate, coconut cream and French vanilla. Santa’s Christmas Grog is a butterscotch and rum combination.”
The unique flavors pull in lots of shoppers.
“We have customers come in from all around. I have a customer from Florida who has the Christmas Grog shipped to her. We also have a special 100% Kona coffee blend with beans which we order directly from a farm in Hawaii,” Cooper said. “All of our coffee is roasted by my husband and flavored by us. Pete makes all of the caramel corn. It runs from $3.50 to $6 in sizes. We have assorted chocolates that we get from a special supplier in Philadelphia. We have all kinds of cookies and other gourmet treats. We get fresh donuts every day from Camden Corner; in turn, they sell our coffee.”
The Christmas gift baskets are a special offering that customers expect to see after Thanksgiving.
“We have a woman who does all of the gift baskets for us in December. I provided her with the product and she designs them. We start putting them together around Thanksgiving time. They typically start around $26, but we’ve done special orders for up to the $150 to $250 range,” Cooper said. “They have been moving very quickly, so if you want one put together, I’d recommend coming in sooner than later.”
The Old Village Roaster is located at 919 4th Ave. December hours are from 6:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday. The shop will be closed from Dec. 25 through Jan. 1. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. You can follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/people/The-Old-Village-Roaster/100063923957502/.
