HUNTINGTON — A downtown staple, The Old Village Roaster flavors and roasts its own beans. The business is owned by the husband-and-wife team of Pete and Vicky Cooper.
The business began when Pete acquired an antique roaster and began selling roasted nuts at local fairs and festivals. He began to experiment with coffee before the two opened their coffee shop in 1995. In addition to coffee, the shop sells a wide variety of snacks including nuts, house-made caramel corn, chocolates, cookies and teas. The small shop’s assortment of gift baskets has made it a go-to gift shopping destination in the Christmas season. The coffee shop will celebrate its 25th anniversary next year.
“The shop was started by my husband’s love of antique machinery. He was fascinated by these antique roasters which date back to the late 1800s. He uses those today,” Vicky Cooper said. “All of our coffees come to us green. We use an importer in New York. We tell them the selection of coffees that we are looking for, and we get coffees from about 10 different countries. Once it arrives, we roast it and do the flavoring. We also do the packaging. We ship all over.”
Every day the shop offers a variety of different flavored and unflavored coffees available in a 12 ounce ($1.75) or 16 ounce ($2). There’s an assortment of gourmet espresso drinks, including Cappuccino ($2.50-$3.50), Cafe Mocha ($3-$4) and Cafe Latte ($2.50-$3.50). Other hot drinks you can warm up with include Chai Tea ($3-$4), Hot Chocolate ($2.50-$3.50) or a Hot Caramel Apple Cider ($2-$4).
There are also frozen drinks like Blended Mocha ($4 for 16 ounce) and Frozen Chai ($5).
If you are still looking for a late Christmas gift, the store has an assortment of gift baskets.
“All of our baskets come with a variety of our items. Most of them will have coffee, tea, cookies and maybe some hot chocolate. Most of our baskets average between $30 and $60,” Vicky Cooper said. “We have a lot of unique cookies, biscotti, assorted chocolates that we box and various hot chocolates. We have a candy case with chocolates that we get from Philadelphia. We have 1⁄2 pound and 1 pound boxes that people can fill with whatever assortment that they might like. We also have bags of roasted nuts that we bag that can make great stocking stuffers and bags of chocolate-covered espresso beans. We take orders over the phone and ship all over the country.”
The Old Village Roaster is located at 919 4th Ave., Huntington. It is open from 6:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is open from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, and will be open normal hours Dec. 23-24. They will be closed Dec. 25 through Jan. 1. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carry-out and gift orders, call 304-697-1944.