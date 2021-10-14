TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — Ben Burton, Jamin Jones and Shane Richardson were three craft beer enthusiasts who built a makeshift bar in Burton’s home in the garage out of some wooden pallets.
The three friends decided to open their own real bar in June 2019 and use their knowledge of the beer industry to make it a cozy, cool spot with a variety of local and regional drafts. The Pallet offers a menu of finger-foods and regularly partners with local food trucks.
“When they first opened up, they wanted somewhere that was easily accessible from both the Teays Valley and Hurricane areas,” Donovan Reed, the general manager of The Pallet, said. “There was previously a cupcake place here before. They just wanted to find a place that was super easy to make their own.
“We celebrated our two-year anniversary in June. We did some collaborations with local breweries, and it was a lot of fun.”
The menu offers a variety of snacks called “Pallet Cleansers.” These include loaded tots ($6.75) topped with beer cheese, sour cream and bacon bits. There are also pierogies ($6), fried avocado ($6) and fried pickles ($6). For those looking for a heartier snack, there are wings available in traditional ($8) and boneless ($8) topped with a house-made sauce made with Bell’s Two Hearted IPA. You can enjoy a combo of wings, tots and a draft beer for $15.
The Pallet has an extensive selection of draft beers, with an emphasis on beers from the Tri-State. From West Virginia you can find drafts from Charleston’s Bad Shepherd Beer Co. to Charles Town’s Abolitionist Ale Works. From Ohio there are beers from Brewdog, and Kentucky offers Country Boy Brewing. Customers can also bring their own growler and take home some draft beer or shop from a variety of canned and bottled beer.
“What we like to do is have live music on Fridays and Saturdays. With the college football season, we are opening that schedule up a bit and alternating between having music on Fridays and Saturdays depending on who is playing a game on that weekend,” Reed said. “This month we will be having two separate Halloween parties. The first one will be on the 23rd with a local artist, DJ ActRight. It’s going to be more of an adult-oriented party and it will go late. On Saturday, Oct. 30, we will have Samantha Fox and the Hound Dogs. She’s one of the brewers for Greenbrier Valley Brewing. It will be more of a traditional Halloween party.
“We have trivia nights on Wednesdays,” Reed continued. “We also like to bring in food trucks. We have been able to bring in food trucks from all around the area, from Charleston and Huntington. I’m also going to have a truck from Kentucky come in next month. We want to bring things to the Valley because I feel like we’re overlooked being in between Huntington and Charleston.
“Currently we have the Big Kahuna Shaved Ice truck every other Thursday. As it gets colder, they are going to be doing hot dogs and barbecues,” Reed said. “We are also doing a ‘Great Debate’ Brunch later this month. We are going to bring in Happy Belly, which is a local caterer, and we do a ‘Mimosa vs. Beermosa’ competition. We try to get people involved so they experience different options.”
The Pallet is located at 3999 Teays Valley Road in Teays Valley, West Virginia. It is open from 5 until 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and from 4 until 10 p.m. Thursday through Friday. Saturday hours are from 11 a.m. until midnight, and Sunday hours are from 2 until 8 p.m. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted.
For a full schedule of events, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thepalletbarwv and for more information visit: http://thepallet.bar/.