Fred Dolin opened his first barbecue restaurant “The Pink Pig” in Fayetteville in June 2020. Despite all the challenges involved in opening a restaurant, particularly during a pandemic, the barbecue joint was a smoking success.
One year after opening The Pink Pig, Dolin moved his business to a bigger location in Beckley and opened a second location in Huntington. The Huntington location located in the Eastern Heights Shopping Center opened its doors on Aug. 25.
“Fred started the restaurant after he had retired from Kroger’s. He was watching ‘Barbecue Pitmasters’ on TV and decided one day to get into BBQ. He made a trailer then put a homemade smoker and a flat top grill on it. He went around catering festivals, weddings, and stuff. Once he raised enough money he started his first restaurant in Fayetteville,” explained Joshua Payne, manager of The Pink Pig. “He later opened a location in Beckley and one here. This location was formerly home of a Heavenly Ham and there was later a bakery. We had to redo the signing, the floors, and bring in new equipment. We are currently making some more additions to it as we go.”
“His (Dolin’s) goal was to get into Marshall University’s football field and baseball field. Every Saturday for six home games this year we will be at Marshall’s football stadium serving food down there,” Payne said.
The Pink Pig has a variety of traditional barbecue favorites. There’s pulled pork ($7), BBQ chicken ($7) and brisket ($9) sandwiches. You can also enjoy ribs by the half-rack ($14) or a full rack ($23). There’s also pork belly ($8), Italian sausage ($4.99) and a brisket mac & cheese burrito ($10).
“I can’t tell you our recipes of course but I would say this is more of a Carolina style barbecue. We are up very early smoking our meats. It takes about 10 to 12 hours to smoke our butts and our briskets. Ribs and pork belly take six hours. We have pulled pork, brisket, pork belly and hot bologna.
“We do ‘Sloppy Mac,’ which is pulled pork topped with macaroni and cheese. A big seller for us is our jalapeno poppers. My personal favorite is our brisket sandwich,” Payne said. “We have a number of different sauces we make ourselves. We have a hot sauce, a horseradish-based white sauce, a sweet Carolina mustard sauce, and a moonshine sauce.
“We also have an event coming up — the first Pink Pig Music Festival on November 6th and 7th. It’s going to have a car show, a bunch of live music, and 99.5 FM WJLS will be here,” Dolin said.
The Pink Pig is located near Save-A-Lot in the Eastern Heights Shopping Center at 4341 U.S. 60 in Huntington, West Virginia. It is open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is currently closed on Sundays. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. Apple Pay and checks are not taken at this time. For carry out orders, catering options, or more information, call 304-575-6152.