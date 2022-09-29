CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — Tiffanie Ricewick and Kim Klein founded The Pour House as a small, drive-thru coffee shop in Russell, Kentucky, in 2014. Since then, the mom-and-pop coffee shop has opened additional locations at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Summit, Catlettsburg and a new one coming to Grayson soon.
The Catlettsburg location opened its doors in June and is partnering with local food trucks for daily lunch specials as well as offering a variety of locally made pastries. The Catlettsburg location is managed by Cory Black.
“Kim and I were best friends. We both worked together at King’s Daughters Hospital for 10-plus years, and we decided we wanted to go into business together. We traveled to Louisville to a place called Sunergas and that’s where we ended up buying our beans from. They did all of our training and educated us on what equipment we needed,” Ricewick explained. “We started with the Russell drive-thru location in 2014. There were businesses in that location before we were there. It started as a bank, then it was a pharmacy, and then it was a cigarette store before we opened.”
“This location in Catlettsburg was several things before we opened. It was previously a sandwich shop and after that a coffee shop. The owners of that shop contacted us after he decided he wanted to get into real estate. We acquired the space in late May,” Klein said. “We mostly did some cosmetic changes and we opened up at the start of June. We also do free deliveries from this location.”
The Catlettsburg location of The Pour House features a daily lunch special such as Baked Steak from Spirit of America food truck and Pulled Pork Sliders from The Pig’s Blanket food truck. There are also pastries from local providers.
Customers can choose from an assortment of different hot drinks, including brewed coffee ($1.96 for 12 ounces, $2.46 for 16 ounces, $2.45 for 20 ounces), cappuccino ($3.20, $3.91, $4.48), and latte ($3.20, $3.91, $3.48.) Cold drinks include iced latte ($3.96 for 16 ounces, $4.62 for 24 ounces). There are also sandwiches like Chicken Salad ($8.99), Club ($6.99), BLT ($5.49), Ham ($5.99), and Turkey ($5.99.)
“We have a local provider for our pastries. M&J Rolling Cafe brings in pumpkin rolls, Root-A-Bakers in Moorehead does our scones and cinnamon rolls, and Pastry Princess — which is based out of Russell — does our brownies. We also have an in-house vendor that we simply call ‘our cake pop guy.’” Ricewick said. “We love the food trucks. The Pig’s Blanket usually services this location Wednesday through Friday. Starting October 1st we are going to have M&J Rolling Cafe supplying us with different options including lasagna and chicken and dumplings.”
The Pour House is at 3333 Louisa Road in Catlettsburg, Kentucky. It is open Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. It is currently closed on weekends. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carryout or delivery order, call 606-865-6944. For specials, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pourhousecoffeerussell/.
