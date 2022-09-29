The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — Tiffanie Ricewick and Kim Klein founded The Pour House as a small, drive-thru coffee shop in Russell, Kentucky, in 2014. Since then, the mom-and-pop coffee shop has opened additional locations at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Summit, Catlettsburg and a new one coming to Grayson soon.

The Catlettsburg location opened its doors in June and is partnering with local food trucks for daily lunch specials as well as offering a variety of locally made pastries. The Catlettsburg location is managed by Cory Black.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you