HUNTINGTON — The road to starting a business can be a long one, but for The Stelli Delicatessen owners Stella and Seth Levy, it was longer than most thanks to the COVID-19 crisis. The restaurant was originally supposed to open in spring 2020, but the decision was made to delay the opening for more than a year. The restaurant finally held its grand opening May 4, and they have been serving up some of the most unique sandwiches on housemade bread ever since.
“I came here to study at Marshall University in 2010. I worked here for about five years in the restaurant industry then my husband, Seth, and I moved to Portland, Oregon, and worked in the food industry there for another close to four and half years,” Stella Levy said.
“I grew up in Huntington, and I worked at Rocco’s Little Italy and later Taste of Asia. This location used to be a hair salon before we gutted the space and completely redid the interior. We started work on this close to two years ago. Then COVID hit two months before we were close to opening,” Seth Levy said. “Thankfully we have a great landlord, Derek Hyman, who was very understanding and knew the risk of opening a business in a pandemic.”
They had a soft opening during the last week of April.
“We were only open for three days that week because the demand was so amazing that we had to close down early and take time to prepare for our grand opening,” Stella Levy said.
The menu features a variety of sandwich shop fare from Jewish delis to Italian grinders and Texas/North Carolina smokehouses.
“We cure and smoke all of our own meat. What we can’t do ourselves we import the finest ingredients for our Italian sandwich. We also use local veggies and other ingredients when we can,” Seth Levy said. “Stella bakes most of our breads, and she eventually plans on making them all. We’ve also talked to some local bakeries, and we want to support them as well.”
The Stelli has a revolving assortment of sandwiches. Regular sandwiches include The Cuban ($11) with pulled pork, shaved ham, Swiss cheese, mustard, horseradish aioli and pickles on a hoagie roll. There’s also a Cheesesteak ($12) made with shaved ribeye steak, grilled onion, mushrooms, provolone plus American cheeses, lettuce, hot peppers and mayo on a hoagie roll.
The Turkey Panini ($9) has turkey breast, smoked gouda, sauteed onion and Calabrian chili served on sourdough bread. There are new additions and specials each week.
“We’ve had a special called The Bobby, which has housemade chicken tenders with hot sauce and blue cheese. It’s named in honor of a high school friend who passed away. We always talked about opening a sandwich shop together back in high school, so we made a homage,” Seth Levy said. “We plan on selling beer and wine eventually. We are also working on an outdoor patio.”
The Stelli Delicatessen is located at 1112 4th Ave., in Huntington across the street from Purple Earth Comics. It is currently open for lunch from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and for dinner from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/TheStelli for specials. A full menu can be found at https://www.facebook.com/TheStelli. For carryout orders, call 681-888-5851.