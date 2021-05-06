HUNTINGTON — There’s a new restaurant at The Market in downtown Huntington whose name is right to the point.
Located in the former home of Dang Good Cinnamon Rolls, The Wing Place is a new project from Andrew Hines, the owner of Butter It Up! cafe. The new restaurant serves smoked and flash-fried wings along with homemade ranch and blue cheese dressing.
“We definitely wanted a change of pace and thought about what Huntington needed that they didn’t have and what they wanted but couldn’t get. We thought wings were the answer,” Hines said.
“We closed the cinnamon roll place on Christmas Eve, but it took us about four months to get things built out. We had some delays. COVID threw a few wrenches in the process, and we had to install new equipment. It took a bit longer to open than we liked. We opened up officially on Wednesday, April 28.”
Customers can order from five wings ($6.99) to 50 wings ($51.99) available in traditional and boneless varieties. There’s a variety of house-made sauces including Sweet Teriyaki, Parmesan Garlic, Carolina Gold, BBQ, Mango Habanero and Hot. There’s also dry-rubs like Lemon Pepper and Smokehouse Maple. Side dishes include fries ($1.99 small, $3.29 large), beer-battered onion rings ($4.99) and funnel cake fries ($4.99).
“These wings are different from any other wing place. They are smoked then flash-fried so they fall off the bone with nice crispy skin, nice delicious flavor and awesome sauces,” Hines said.
“We smoke them for two hours then flash-fry them for a couple of minutes. This process allows us to serve them really quickly. Other places you have to wait for 10 to 20 minutes for wings,” he explained.
“All of our ranch and blue cheese (dips) are homemade. Our menus are very simple right now, which will allow us to expand. We’re going to perfect what we are doing and move on to some more things. We also make funnel cake fries for dessert with a choice of strawberry, chocolate or caramel sauce.”
The Wing Place is located at The Market at 809 3rd Ave., in Huntington. It is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It is closed Sunday and Monday.
Plans are being made to expand the hours and they are hiring more staff.
Cash, Apple Pay and all major credit cards are accepted. For carryout orders, call 304-955-9166.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/The-Wing-Place-101136688 598688.